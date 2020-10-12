ATLANTA, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, October 27, at 6:55 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Those wishing to participate should call:
US & Canada Toll Free:
866-803-2143
International:
1-210-795-1098
Passcode: Invesco
The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate.
An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:
U.S. & Canada:
866-373-4994
International:
1-203-369-0274
The replay will be removed after November 10, 2020.
Investor Relations Contact: Aimee Partin 404-724-4248
Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070