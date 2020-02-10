Invesco_Mortgage_Capital_Inc_Logo.jpg
By Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its fourth quarter 2019 results after market close on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A conference call and audio webcast to review fourth quarter 2020 results will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free: 800-857-7465
International Toll: 1-312-470-0052
Passcode: Invesco
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr200220.html 
An audio replay will be available until March 5, 2020 by calling:

888-562-7251 (North America) or 1-402-530-7628 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Brandon Burke, 800-241-5477

