CASTLE ROCK. Colo., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, and Westport Properties have acquired a new, state-of-the-art self storage facility located at 4395 Regent Street in the Denver suburb of Castle Rock, Colorado. The property will be rebranded under Westport's US Storage Centers brand.
"We plan on being very active in the greater Denver area including commuter cities and towns outside the central business district," said Charles Byerly, CEO of Westport Properties. "Westport will continue to focus our expansion efforts here and other major markets where we have significant footprints. We are hopeful that Denver will be one of our larger clusters of properties in our portfolio over the next few years."
"The facility is ideally located within The Meadows master planned community and offers a secure income stream for years to come. It makes an excellent addition to Invesco Real Estate's growing self-storage portfolio," said Steve Cobbs, Director of Transactions at Invesco Real Estate.
Accessible from I-25 and I-86 freeways, this single-story facility encompasses 472 units and 78,170 square feet, features modern amenities including climate-controlled units, electronic gated access and 24-hour video surveillance.
About Westport Properties
Founded in 1985, Westport Properties ("WPI") is an owner-operator of self storage, multifamily and industrial properties across the United States. The Company is a fully integrated operator that develops, acquires and manages its portfolio as well as providing third-party management services. As of December 2020, it has under management approximately 11 million square feet of self storage space with its US Storage Centers brand and 638 multifamily units, employing approximately 400 people nationwide. WPI is a founding partner of the 501(c)3 Kure-It, a non-profit organization that raises money for underfunded cancer research, and Charity Storage, a 501(c)3 that uses vacant storage units to raise money for local charities. To date, Kure-It has raised over $10M and Charity Storage has raised over $500K.
About Invesco Real Estate
Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $83.2 billion in real estate assets under management, 588 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of March 31, 2021). Invesco Real Estate has been actively investing in core, value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies since 1992. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; http://www.invesco.com.
