ANDOVER, Mass., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces the election of its 2020 Executive Committee and three new members to its Board of Directors.
The Directors elected to the 2020 Executive Committee are:
- Chairman of the Board: Mark Goldberg, CEO, Griffin Capital Securities
- Vice Chair: John Hyland, Executive Officer, Private Advisor Group
- Immediate Past Chair: Suzanne Siracuse, CEO, Suzanne Siracuse Consulting Services, LLC
- Treasurer: Trap Kloman, President & COO, Commonwealth Financial Network
- Clerk: Kate Healy, Managing Director, Generation Next, TD Ameritrade Institutional
The three new members of the Board of Directors are:
- Mark Connolly, Senior Managing Director & Head of Global Strategic Relations, Nuveen
- Maureen Duff, Managing Director, Global Head of Marketing, BNY Mellon
- Brian Hamburger, President & CEO, MarketCounsel
"We're excited to welcome our newest Board members and start the year with a strong slate of leaders on our Executive Committee," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "Our Board members' commitment to our mission is one of our greatest strengths and we look forward to working together to continue to grow our organization and its impact."
"Invest in Others brings together a community of likeminded people who are committed to making a meaningful and lasting difference," said Mark Goldberg. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors to further contribute, magnify, and embolden the charitable work of financial advisors."
About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which helps to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
