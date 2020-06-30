Invest_in_Others_Charitable_Foundation_Logo.jpg

ANDOVER, Mass., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announces the election of four new members to its Board of Directors.

The four new Directors are:

"We're excited to welcome Ray, Michael, Cathy, and Angela to our Board," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We look forward to working with these industry leaders as we continue to expand our organization and its impact."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors by providing a platform for advisors to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which helps to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contact:
 Jessica Dunham, Director of Programs and Communications, Invest in Others Charitable Foundation
jessica.dunham@investinothers.org | 781.304.4812


