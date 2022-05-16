InvestBev Group has closed its 3rd fund at $70M. The total raised by IBG since inception is well over $110M for investing in the Adult Beverage sector. With this most recent close, InvestBev has grown to be the largest single sector focused fund in America for alcohol beverage brands, distillate and beverage technology.

CHICAGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Rosen, General Partner of InvestBev Group, and the IBG team have closed their 3rd raise at $70M. Rosen, founder of advisory service groups BevStrat LLC, a sales and marketing group and Sprout Beverage LLC, a new brand incubator, has vowed to deploy all of fund III into adult beverage brands, beverage technology and global raw distillate. Previous investments include; Siempre Tequila, L'Uva Bella Winery, Fyllo Technologies, Elenita Mezcal and a leading ECOMM beverage platform.

The groups investing and trading principles are derived on the adult beverage sector being both strong and made up of a non-correlated asset class. The investment team is strongest for brands that need strategic and experienced industry capital for growth.

The investor base of Fund III consists of institutional, family office, and high net-worth individuals. Fund III took just over 20 weeks to raise and close.

Media Contact

Brian Rosen, InvestBev Group LLC, 1 3126179057, brian@investbev.com

 

SOURCE InvestBev Group LLC

