WESTON, Mass. , June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Digital Financial, LLC. (DiFi) to provide investment portfolio analytics to the institutional investor community. The DiFi cloud-based asset master and supporting back-office ecosystem digitizes securitized, illiquid, or other non-securitized holdings and seamlessly harmonizes them with transaction history, benchmarks, pricing, tax lots, corporate actions and other relevant reference data. With live, direct integrations to hundreds of different data sources including financial institutions, custodians, accounting systems, trading systems, data warehouses, data vendors and automated tools for adding new connections, DiFi provides clients with maximum flexibility to build next-generation financial services and streamline legacy operations. This new relationship with Investics permits subscribers to the DiFi back-office data services to seamlessly integrate their portfolio holdings and transactions data with industry leading performance measurement, attribution, risk analytics and other investment analytics services through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE), running securely on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
"DiFi has been collecting, managing and delivering institutional investor portfolio data for over twenty years, to a point where they have established a very mature, broad and deep service", said William Pryor, President of Investics. "Combined with the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© clients can now easily integrate their own multi-sourced normalized portfolio data securely in the cloud on a daily or monthly basis and perform investment analytics in a very complete and robust way," continued Pryor.
"We are excited to be partnering with Investics, providing clients with a fresh, innovative and empowering approach in bringing investment analytics to institutional investors for both asset owners and asset managers, as well as their supporting consultants, custodian banks and fund administrators", says Carl Reed, CTO of Digital Financial.
A subscription directly with the DiFi Financial Data Management Platform for cloud-based back-office data services and authorization from the portfolios' owner(s) is required before data can be released through Investics ICE. Investics and DiFi client servicing representatives will assist with fulfilling these requirements.
Investics focuses on, and works in partnership with, the global institutional investor community offering investment data and analytics capabilities, managed services and consulting. Headquartered in Weston, Massachusetts on the outskirts of Boston along "America's Technology Highway", Investics has serviced clients globally with assets that now total over US$150 billion. To learn more about subscribing to any Investics offerings through AWS Marketplace, please click here.
Headquartered in New York, Digital Financial enables asset owners--pensions, endowments, foundations, family offices, and individual investors--asset managers, and their partners to create customized financial services easily, without the delays, cost overruns and limitations caused by incompatible data and applications. DiFi's patented data architecture provides direct machine access to digitized assets harmonized with disparate data from a broad universe of global sources.
For more information, please visit http://www.investics.com. ###
Media Contact
Media Relations, Investics Data Services Company, +1 (781) 472-2163, info@investics.com
SOURCE Investics Data Services Company