NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced the appointment of Jessica Dalziel as its Vice President of Strategic Accounts in New York. Ms. Dalziel brings over a decade of strategic marketing, project management and business development expertise.
Since joining Investis Digital in 2017, Ms. Dalziel has been responsible for cultivating and growing relationships with its most distinguished Fortune 500 accounts. During her tenure, she has partnered with various departments to implement structure that has strengthened global brands, provided sound counsel and have helped clients better understand their strategic objectives. Her efforts have been recognized through the 2018 U.S. Sales High Performer, 2018 Best Collaboration Team and 2018 Employee of the Year achievements.
"Technology and digital communications are an integral part of business operations across the world. Jessica's vast experience and industry knowledge strategically aligns with our company's objective to serve our clients' needs and address marketplace demands, especially in this unprecedented time," said Melissa Davis, Managing Director, New York.
Ms. Dalziel's promotion will enhance Investis Digital's client proposition and further supplement the company's deep expertise in the digital communications sector. As Vice President of Strategic Accounts, she will continue to partner with clients at every stage of the process to refine their digital presence by employing Investis Digital's proprietary Connected Content approach. Through the lens of this approach, which helps companies tell their brand stories, build and run intelligent websites and reach audiences with powerful performance marketing solutions, she will continue to provide solutions that forge connections, spark conversation and drive conversion.
Kerry O'Donnell, Technology Executive at Estée Lauder Companies and notable client of Investis Digital noted, "Jessica is an absolute pleasure to work with. As an account executive, she is a valued and trusted partner that we can count on to ensure our success is paramount".
Prior to joining Investis Digital, Ms. Dalziel held numerous management roles where she navigated the intersection between shared services, finance, consulting and value creation in international contexts. At Isobar, a global digital agency, she managed numerous website redesign projects where she led the high-level integration of project plans with multiple stakeholders and maintained day-to-day reporting.
Ms. Dalziel earned her MBA from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland and a bachelor's degree in Advertising from Grand Valley State University.