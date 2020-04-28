WOODBINE, Ga., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Spaceport Camden is the single most important economic development project in the State of Georgia," said David Cole of Organic Code Development, LLC and part of a seasoned team on point to bring technology and commerce to Camden County.
"From the very beginning we promised Spaceport Camden would be a public private partnership. Today we are announcing that Camden County intends to make good on that promise," said Chairman Jimmy Starline.
The public/private partnership between Organic Code Development, LLC and Camden County will allow Spaceport Camden to become a fully integrated Space and Research center that incorporates rocket launch capabilities and a technology and research business park. It will attract big data analytic researchers, aerospace manufacturing, professional services, and deep space communications experts. The interdisciplinary technology center will offer collaborative research opportunities in artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, engineering, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, software development, information technology robotics, and cyber security. The fiber and power network already available at Spaceport Camden will be capable of supporting high performance compute or network operating centers. Spaceport Camden will serve as the anchor for the proposed development, attracting orbital launch providers and offering aerospace assembly/staging facilities and propulsion testing.
"The vision behind Spaceport Camden has always been it serving as a catalyst project to create a space and high technology hub in Camden County to drive economic development," said Vice Chairman Gary Blount.
Organic Code Development, LLC restores commercial land for commerce, conservation, and community service. The organization specializes in turning sites into growth opportunities through research, development, and innovation.
The experienced team behind Organic Code Development, LLC includes Mr. John Oliva and Mr. David Cole. Mr. Oliva is Managing Director of Capital City Advisors RE Development and an experienced aerospace industry investor who served 11 years on the Board of Directors of Astrotech/ASO Corporation a company that provided space habitat microgravity experimentation equipment and technical launch services to NASA during Space Shuttle flights and satellite launches. Mr. Cole is a Georgia Tech alumni and Vice President of Special Operations at NAI Brannen Goddard. Mr. Cole specializes in technology-related real estate transactions with over 25 years of experience in providing development and construction management services to clients for adaptive reuse, re-purposing, and property acquisition. He recently represented DataBank for the CODA Georgia Tech High Performance Data Center project with Georgia Tech and Portman Holdings and Tyler Perry Studios in the sale of Greenbriar Tyler Perry Studio.
"In the 1960's Camden County was declared the Gateway to Space and with this announcement we are one step closer to retaining the title of Gateway to Space and Innovation," said Steve Howard, Camden County Administrator and Spaceport Camden Project Lead.
"The Camden Aerospace and Data Science Campus at Spaceport Camden will offer unparalleled educational opportunities to students at Georgia Universities and will attract cutting edge businesses to the state. And with Organic Code Development, we can create a world class space center," said Mr. Oliva.
As a next step, Camden County and Organic Code Development, LLC will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding to outline the parameters of the public private partnership and finalize the due diligence necessary to complete the transaction.
More about Spaceport Camden: Our Vision is to develop a successful world class spaceport through a public-private partnership that establishes Camden County as the Commercial Space Center of the United States. Our Mission is to create the premier spaceport strategically positioned to provide economic diversity with a competitive advantage for the space sector, Camden County, the State of Georgia and the United States of America. For more information, please view our website at www.SpaceportCamden.us.