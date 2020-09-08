LONG BEACH, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that it will host Don Henig of AccrueMe on its next webinar on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. The webinar will cover how Amazon sellers can obtain financing and cash infusions to expand their inventory during the fourth quarter of the year, commonly seen by retailers as the most profitable.
The interview, led by Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. co-founder and partner, CJ Rosenbaum, is part of a series of webinars hosted on Wednesdays intended to educate Amazon sellers on themes related to their business. "Our Webinar Wednesdays cover topics for all Amazon sellers interested in protecting, growing and strengthening their Amazon storefronts," said Mr. Rosenbaum. "Through the webinars, we help Amazon sellers avoid and recover from Amazon account and listing suspensions, grow their private label brands, and sell more products on Amazon."
AccrueMe co-founder, Don Henig, will be the subject of Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.'s next webinar at a time where most Amazon sellers are thinking about the financing of their Q4 inventory. AccrueMe™ is a one-of-a-kind fintech company based in New York that offers growth capital to Amazon sellers.
"We offer double the capital Amazon sellers would historically put into their business, which is typically four times the funding any traditional lender would provide," said Mr. Henig. "With the added funding, sellers can purchase products with higher margins and have the strength to capitalize on sourcing opportunities."
Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. Webinar Wednesdays cover a range of topics essential to Amazon sellers, including: how to build a brand, crafting attention grabbing listings, private labeling, selecting high demand products, and much more. The next scheduled webinar with Don Henig of AccrueMe will air live on September 16 at noon Eastern time on the firm's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.
Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.
