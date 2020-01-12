Invitae preliminary 2019 financial results demonstrate strong momentum with nearly 60% growth in test volume and more than 45% growth in revenue year-over-year

-- Accessioned more than 482,000 samples and generated approximately $216 million in revenue in 2019 -- -- Issues 2020 guidance of more than 725,000 samples accessioned and more than $330 million in revenue, reflecting a more than 50% annual growth in both volume and revenue --