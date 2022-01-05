Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

Invitae's (NVTA) mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to improve the quality of healthcare for billions of people. www.invitae.com (PRNewsFoto/Invitae Corporation)

 By Invitae Corporation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that Sean George, chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the investors section of the company website at ir.invitae.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com.

Contact:

ir@invitae.com

(628) 213-3369

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitae-to-present-virtually-at-the-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301454074.html

SOURCE Invitae Corporation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.