BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the third quarter 2020 on Wednesday 28 October at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which also can be followed via webcast and telephone. 

The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.

Press and analyst conference Wednesday, 28 October
Time:       09.30 (CET)
Venue:     Kapitel 8, Room Dagerman
Address:  Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm

To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:

  •    from Sweden  +46 856642651
  •    from United Kingdom +44 3333000804
  •    from United States +1 6319131422
               
                PIN Code: 69409035#  

The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.

For further information: 
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 291 5780.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/boliden/r/invitation---presentation-of-q3-2020-interim-report,c3214999

The following files are available for download:

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.