LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval will release first-quarter earnings on April 23rd at 12:45 CET. The telephone conference will start at 14:15 CET.

To join the telephone conference - hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO, Tom Erixon, and CFO, Jan Allde - sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4826907

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on www.alfalaval.com/investors.

If you want to listen to the replay, call +44(0)3333-0097-85, conference ID 48 26 907. The recording will be available until April 25th. After that, you can go to www.alfalaval.com/investors to watch and listen to an on-demand version of the webcast.

Contacts:
 Joel Davidsson
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-77-72

Beata Ardhe
Alfa Laval
Tel: +46-46-36-65-26

