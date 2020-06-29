STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2020 on Friday, July 17, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).
The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Time:
14:00 -15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)
Main speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
Attend the webcast:
Follow the link on our web
Attend by phone:
To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:
National free phone - United Kingdom:
08006941461
National free phone - United States of America:
18662801157
National free phone - Sweden:
0200883522
International Call
+44 (0) 3333009785
Confirmation Code: 5579507
Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 24th, 2020.
Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
