STOCKHOLM, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the second quarter 2020 on Friday, July 17, at 12:00 CEST (11:00 am BST, 06:00 am EDT).

The report will be available at http://www.autoliv.com/
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day. 

     Time:                              

 

14:00 -15:00 CEST (13:00 BST, 08:00 am EDT)

                                               

Main speaker: 

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

                                               

                                   

Attend the webcast:

                                   

Follow the link on our web

                                               

                                   

Attend by phone:

                                   

To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in:

                                   

   

                                   

                                   

National free phone - United Kingdom:  

 

08006941461

 

                                   

National free phone - United States of America:

 

18662801157

 

                                   

National free phone - Sweden:  

 

0200883522

 



                                   

International Call

 

+44 (0) 3333009785

 

                                                                     
Confirmation Code:   5579507                                                                                       

Audio replay: An audio replay will be available on the web after the conference until July 24th, 2020.
Transcript: Will be available on https://www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit http://www.autoliv.com/


Best regards,

Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations         
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q2--2020-earnings-call,c3143897

The following files are available for download:

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.