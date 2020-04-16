STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's interim report, Q1 2020 will be published on Friday April 24 at 08:00 CET.
Husqvarna Group will hold a presentation of the report on the same day and invites investors, analysts and media to a conference call and webcast at 10:00 CET where Henric Andersson President and CEO, and Glen Instone, CFO will comment on the Q1 result. The presentation will be held in English and followed by a Q&A session.
The report and conference call slides will be available at:
https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/investors
Information to participants:
To participate in the teleconference, please use the following dial-in details below:
- SE: +46 8 505 583 55
- UK: +44 333 300 9273
- US: +1 833 526 8347
The telephone conference can be followed live on:
https://husqvarna-group.creo.se/200424, and a recording will also be available afterwards.
About Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.
For more information, please contact:
Jenny Huselius, Manager, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+ 72 855 16 80 eller ir@husqvarnagroup.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-husqvarna-group-s-interim-report--q1-2020,c3089780
The following files are available for download:
Press release (PDF)