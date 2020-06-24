STOCKHOLM, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's quarterly report for the second quarter of 2020 will be published on Thursday July 16 at 07:30 (CET). A telephone conference and webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held at 11:00 (CET) on the same day. Henric Andersson, President and CEO and Glen Instone, CFO presents and comments on the results. The presentation will be in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
Dial-in numbers for the conference call:
SE: +46-8-505-583-52
UK: +44-333-300-9035
US: +1 833-526-8381
The webcast can be followed at https://husqvarna-group.creo.se/200716. The report and conference call presentation will be available at https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/investors, a recording will also be available afterwards.
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.
