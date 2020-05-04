HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, ION has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).
What:
ION First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, May 7, 2020 – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
How:
Live via phone - By dialing (877) 407-0672 and asking for the ION call a few minutes prior to the start time.
Live over the Internet - by logging on to the web at the address below.
Where:
https://ir.iongeo.com. The webcast, which will be accompanied by a slide presentation, can be accessed from the ION home page or by clicking on the link listed above.
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through May 21, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 using pass code 13698479#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the company's website at https://ir.iongeo.com for approximately 12 months.
