LONDON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, announces that AVL List GmbH (AVL) has selected the ION ITS solution for its new treasury management system (TMS).
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation, and testing in the automotive industry and other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions, and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. This passion for innovation has made ION Treasury's ITS a natural choice to transform AVL's treasury operations.
ION's ITS solution is an integrated treasury and risk management system that is suitable for companies of all sizes, from DAX listed companies to SMEs. With a strong footprint in Central Europe, ITS offers extensive capabilities across cash, payments, risk, and accounting.
AVL will use the ION Treasury solution to automate cash, liquidity, payments, and risk processes, integrating the solution with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. As the central hub for financial data and reporting, ITS will enable AVL to become more efficient, respond quickly to increasing information needs, and improve visibility to internal and external stakeholders'.
"We selected ION to automate and manage our treasury operations and financial reporting. With ITS originating and being well supported, we are confident that it best fits our treasury's needs and will grow with us in the future," said Dr. Alexander Schwaiger, Head of Group Treasury at AVL. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with ION Treasury."
ION Corporates CEO, Richard Grossi, said, "AVL is the latest pioneering international business to adopt ITS, both for the advanced capabilities it offers and ION's continued investment in innovating treasury management. ION's partnership with AVL will help them to automate workflows, eliminate errors, and increase efficiency and control. ION is delighted to welcome AVL to ION Treasury's market-leading community. We look forward to supporting AVL's digital transformation efforts as they expand their treasury operations."
About ION
ION Group provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.
About ION Treasury
ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury.
About AVL
With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.
AVL's passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.
For more information, visit http://www.avl.com
