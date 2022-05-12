(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

A live webcast and additional information about this presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. A replay will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours of each event.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

