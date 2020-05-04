TAMPA, Fla. and JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that IPC Systems, Inc. (IPC) had implemented Mize Returns Management software to simplify, automate, and integrate product and part return processes.
IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. The company brings together a financial community of 6600+ that spans most asset classes and types of market participants. IPC collaborates to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected.
The Mize Returns Management software enables IPC to automate and streamline all the steps involved in the returns lifecycle resulting in enhanced Customer Satisfaction from simpler and faster handling of returns. With Mize, IPC and its stakeholders have access to real-time Returns data to ensure that material and related information flow smoothly across the return value chain.
"With Mize, we can track the progress of defective products through the entire return and repair process. We can easily see what products are at which repair center, when they were received, and how long they take to repair and ship back to customers," said Paul Malone, Senior Quality Repair Manager at IPC. "Having this kind of accurate data and visibility to track products combined with Mize's integration into FEDEX easily has made it possible for us to work remotely during the COVID-19 quarantine."
Mize provides IPC with increased visibility and efficiency in processing Return Material Authorizations (RMAs). Built-in connectors to enterprise systems and freight carriers make it easy for users to create and track shipments. With Mize, IPC can track defective material and manage the flow of in/out of warranty parts and products to multiple repair facilities. As a result, IPC can better manage Return operations against key performance indicators, including but not limited to shipping costs, transit time, repair turnaround time, and repeat offender notifications.
"Mize is excited that IPC has implemented our Return Management software to streamline and simplify all steps involved in the returns lifecycle," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our solution enables IPC to save costs and improve customer satisfaction by automating and integrating Returns and Repair Management processes. Helping companies to elevate the customer experience and improve operating efficiency is key to our mission of Connected Customer Experience."
About Mize
Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. To learn more about the Mize visit www.m-ize.com.
About IPC
IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service, and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com to learn more.