Red Wing 6.12 MW Community Solar Garden, commissioned by IPS in 2016, located in Red Wing, MN. Community Solar is a program that allows organizations and individuals to “subscribe” to a local solar electric project, located somewhere in their community, not on their roof. “Rates for community solar are often slightly less than current grid rates, and they offer a predictable forecast of costs into the future,” said Eric Pasi, Business Development Director at IPS Solar.