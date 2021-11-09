MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iris Escarra, co-chair of the Land Use Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., received the President's Award from the Builders Association of South Florida (BASF) during the organization's Installation & Awards Cocktail Reception.
The BASF, established in 1944, focuses on government affairs advocacy for the building industry. The organization develops policy with strong member engagement and communications policy choices through relationships with elected officials and senior government administrators.
Escarra was chosen as the recipient of the BASF President's Award due to her dedication and support in helping to advance development in Miami and the region. She is also recognized for her active participation in the Miami 21 Task Force, a 12-member committee appointed by the City of Miami Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the Miami 21 Zoning Code.
"The South Florida development community has long benefited from the representation and opportunities provided by the Builders Association of South Florida," Escarra said. "As a land use attorney based in Miami, it is an honor to receive this award from an organization that has played a key role in our region's success."
At Greenberg Traurig's Miami office, Escarra practices land use, zoning, and procurement law, and is certified by the Florida Bar as an expert in city, county, and local government law. She represents landowners and developers in every phase of a property's development and operation, including conducting due diligence regarding the property's development potential, obtaining all local and state entitlements for new construction, redevelopment, and the introduction of new uses or the preservation of existing uses.
