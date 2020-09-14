Hinch Distillery announces partnerships with new distributors, Chopin in US and Brandwerk in Taiwan, and wins a globally recognised Trophy at the China Wine and Spirit Awards. Ninth Wave Irish gin was awarded Double Gold and ‘Gin of the Year’, the distillery’s first-ever Trophy win. It also received three CWSA awards for its Irish whiskey range: Double Gold for Hinch 10 Year Old Sherry Finish, Gold for Hinch 5 Year Old Double Wood and Silver for Hinch Peated Single Malt.