ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning digital agency Ironistic is pleased to announce that Jared Elliott, Co-Founder and COO, has been appointed as the new CEO of the company. Mr. Elliott will be taking over this role from Co-Founder Rita Foss, who has served as Ironistic's CEO since its inception in 2012. Mrs. Foss will continue to guide Ironistic in an advisory role and as a partner to the company.
"We are excited about the future of Ironistic with Jared's transition to CEO," confirmed outgoing CEO, Rita Foss. "I look forward to continuing to work with Jared and Chris as Ironistic successfully expands as a digital agency."
Since 2012, Mr. Elliott has successfully guided Ironistic's growth as COO. Third Co-Founder, Chris Foss, will remain as Ironistic's President, and expects a seamless transition in leadership due to the working partnership he has formed over the past nine years with Mr. Elliott.
Prior to co-founding Ironistic, Mr. Elliott served as Vice President of Operations for a national web agency for 10 years. With expertise in organizational process improvement and optimization, his succession of the role of CEO will aid in the company's continued growth as a full-service digital agency.
"Ironistic has flourished over the past 9 years, and we are excited for our continued success moving forward," stated Mr. Elliott. Ironistic's core purpose is to make a positive IMPACT on our team, our clients, and our community. Rita has exemplified this since our inception in 2012, and I look forward to building on this success for many years to come."
In 2021, Ironistic's roadmap focuses on continued excellence in website development, digital marketing, and secure hosting and maintenance. In addition, Ironistic will be expanding to multiple locations beyond the Alexandria, VA headquarters. "With Jared's continued leadership, we fully expect to significantly increase Ironistic impact for our clients around the world," stated Ironistic President Chris Foss. "And with Rita's involvement in our Advisory Board, the sky is the limit."
About Ironistic
Ironistic (http://www.ironistic.com) is a digital agency specializing in online development and marketing initiatives. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, with a satellite office in Grand Junction, CO, all of Ironistic's staff are U.S.-based employees committed to excellence and trained in digital production and marketing. Founded in 2012, but with industry experience going back to 1996, Ironistic delivers website development and online strategies to companies and organizations of all sizes and across all industries. From small brochure websites to custom portals, Ironistic services include strategy and consulting, website/app design and development, search engine optimization and digital marketing, and website hosting and maintenance.
