ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the world's fastest growing email security company, today announced that IRONSCALES' email security platform is now available on the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR Marketplace. The IRONSCALES content pack simplifies email security to stop email-based attacks and help organizations accelerate detection and streamline incident investigation and response workflows to stay safe in today's cloud-first world.
"We're excited to join the Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR ecosystem. Today's security teams are overwhelmed with the number of cyber threats they encounter daily. We know email phishing is the most common threat vector impacting companies today," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. "SOAR technology is a proven approach using automation and AI to help remediate threats at scale, which helps security teams operate with confidence. This partnership is a natural fit for IRONSCALES, and we're thrilled to join Palo Alto Networks to stop threat actors and protect customers."
"A robust, open ecosystem is at the heart of Cortex XSOAR," said Rishi Bhargava, VP of Product Strategy for Cortex XSOAR at Palo Alto Networks. "We are proud to welcome IRONSCALES to the Marketplace, which has 725+ integrations that enable our customers to streamline their security processes and scale protection against the rapid and sophisticated threats impacting organizations today, allowing for automation between disparate tools to enable maximum efficiency in the SOC."
About IRONSCALES
IRONSCALES is a best-in-class email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. Our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.
About Cortex XSOAR
As the market-leading extended security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform, Cortex XSOAR is designed to simplify and automate complex security workflows across your security stack. It is the only platform that offers more than 725 content packs and comprehensive playbooks, incident War Room, case management, team chat, mobile app, threat intelligence management, and a built-in marketplace. Now, your team can reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardize processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case.
