RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) and Endress+Hauser announce their collaboration efforts to provide expanded training and certification course offerings to customers. ISA will offer select certified training courses in conjunction with Endress+Hauser's instrumentation training courses at Endress+Hauser's PTUs® (Process Training Units) located across the United States. In an effort to advance training for process industry professionals, Endress+Hauser has built 11 full-scale process units. These process units offer hands-on, real-world experience with the types of configurations, operations, diagnostics, and troubleshooting found in modern-day process plants.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Endress+Hauser and leverage the strengths of our respective organizations," says Geri McGrath, director of global education and outreach at ISA. "The combination of Endress+Hauser's PTUs and ISA's training services offers increased workforce development opportunities for industrial automation and control professionals."
Through this collaboration, ISA brings its renowned expertise in controls, valves, and drives to more students in a real-world setting. ISA will send a representative to the Endress+Hauser PTUs to teach ISA's existing, widely available vendor-agnostic course materials using a seamless, holistic approach. This joint effort helps provide a one-stop shop where automation professionals can propel their education and careers forward.
"Combining a selection from the deep ISA training offering with the many choices of instrumentation training provided at Endress+Hauser's world-class PTUs provides a powerful set of options for instrument technicians who need help with their professional development," says Jerry Spindler, customer training manager, Endress+Hauser USA.
ISA has served as a long-time provider of certification for automation professionals through its Certified Controls System Technician® (CCST) strategy. The CCST program provides a non-biased, third-party, objective assessment and confirmation of skills for control systems technicians. ISA and Endress+Hauser will focus on providing training for Level 1 certification, which affirms that technicians possess extensive knowledge of calibration, maintenance, repair, and troubleshooting.
In an effort to provide more customizable training options to organizations, ISA and Endress+Hauser have also co-developed an online assessment tool. The assessment tool generates a report highlighting personnel strengths and knowledge gaps, allowing representatives to work with organizations to develop a training plan to meet their specific needs. The tool is being developed based on ISA's CCST Body of Knowledge, and will be offered through both the ISA and Endress+Hauser websites in 2022.
For more information about ISA certifications and training offerings, please visit http://www.isa.org.
To learn more about Endress+Hauser training offerings, please visit: http://www.us.endress.com/Training.
About ISA
The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA advances technical competence by connecting the automation community to achieve operational excellence. The organization develops widely used global standards; certifies industry professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world.
ISA created the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (https://isa.org/ISAGCA) to advance cybersecurity readiness and awareness in manufacturing and critical infrastructure facilities and processes. The Alliance brings end-user companies, automation and control systems providers, IT infrastructure providers, services providers, system integrators, and other cybersecurity stakeholder organizations together to proactively address growing threats.
ISA owns Automation.com, a leading online publisher of automation-related content, and is the founding sponsor of The Automation Federation (https://www.automationfederation.org/), an association of non-profit organizations serving as "The Voice of Automation." Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, ISA bridges the gap between standards and their implementation with the ISA Security Compliance Institute (https://www.isasecure.org/en-US/) and the ISA Wireless Compliance Institute (https://isa100wci.org/).
Contact:
Geri McGrath
Director, Global Education & Outreach
International Society of Automation
Phone: 919-395-2270
About the Endress+Hauser Group
Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement and automation technology for process and laboratory applications. The family company, headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland, achieved net sales of over 2.6 billion euros (2.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020 with a total workforce of 14,000.
Endress+Hauser devices, solutions and services are at home in many industries. Customers thus use them to gain valuable knowledge from their applications. This enables them to improve their products, work economically and at the same time protect people and the environment.
Endress+Hauser is a reliable partner worldwide. Own sales companies in 50 countries as well as representatives in another 70 countries ensure competent support. Production facilities on four continents manufacture quickly and flexibly to the highest quality standards.
Endress+Hauser was founded in 1953 by Georg H. Endress and Ludwig Hauser. Ever since, the company has been pushing ahead with the development and use of innovative technologies, now helping to shape the industry's digital transformation. 8,000 patents and applications protect the Group's intellectual property.
Contact:
Jackie Renforth
Content Team Manager
Endress+Hauser
2350 Endress Place, Greenwood, IN 46143
Phone: 317-535-1306
Media Contact
International Society of Automation, International Society of Automation, 919-549-8411, info@isa.org
SOURCE International Society of Automation