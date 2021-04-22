MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $5.4 million and earnings per common share of $0.68.

First quarter 2021 highlights include:

  • Net interest income was $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Elimination of debt and higher-cost funding throughout 2020 and a decline in interest rates led to a $2.1 million decline in interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Provision for loan losses decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 due largely to improving credit quality indicators and economic factors.
  • Total deposits increased $77.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Outstanding shares of ISBA stock have declined nearly 40,000 since December 31, 2020, as part of a buyback program and changes in the dividend reinvestment plan. The goal is to improve key metrics that positively affect shareholder value and price.

"Isabella Bank Corporation started 2021 with a strong first quarter that reflects the rebounding strength of our communities and the positive returns from the intentional actions we've taken in alignment with our five-year strategic plan," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

"New initiatives designed to support the changing needs of our customers, leverage the interest rate environment and improve key metrics were leading contributors to our excellent results in the first quarter."

Net income

Net income for the first quarter 2021 was $5.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income has been up from March 2020 in each of the last four quarters due largely to PPP loans. Income from PPP interest totaled $2.3 million in 2020 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gain on sold mortgage loans is a key reason noninterest income increased $534,000 in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020. Ongoing operating expense controls led to noninterest expenses declining $128,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2021, the same percentage recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, which included enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped offset the year-long, low-interest-rate environment. As the economy recovers and interest rates rise, improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets is expected.

Assets

Total assets were $2 billion as of March 31, 2021, and assets under management were $2.8 billion. Assets under management are up $335.2 million, or 13.8%, in comparison to March 31, 2020.

Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $298.5 million, investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $454.5 million and assets on the consolidated balance sheet.

The securities portfolio increased $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities.

Loans

Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. During the first quarter 2021, gross loans declined $42.4 million, largely driven by reduced volume in advances to mortgage brokers.  A second round of participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program resulted in advances of more than 650 PPP loans totaling $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter 2021, an increase of $321.5 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase of deposits is largely the result of PPP loan proceeds and from customers receiving government stimulus checks.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $740 million of cash and available funds as of March 31, 2021. This total is comprised of $322 million in cash and cash equivalents, $219 million in available lines of credit and approximately $200 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.2% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.0%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.6%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.5% as of March 31, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.75 as of March 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.97%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com.  Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com), its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com), and analyst coverage is provided by Piper Sander Companies (www.pipersandler.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





March 31

2021



December 31

2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents







Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

25,775





$

31,296



Interest bearing balances due from banks

295,792





215,344



Total cash and cash equivalents

321,567





246,640



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

367,324





339,228



Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,965





2,741



Loans







Commercial

725,540





756,686



Agricultural

91,629





100,461



Residential real estate

305,909





307,543



Consumer

72,840





73,621



Gross loans

1,195,918





1,238,311



Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,271





9,744



Net loans

1,186,647





1,228,567



Premises and equipment

24,886





25,140



Corporate owned life insurance policies

28,057





28,292



Accrued interest receivable

6,422





6,882



Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383





17,383



Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,324





48,331



Other assets

12,857





14,174



TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,015,432





$

1,957,378



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits







Noninterest bearing

$

404,710





$

375,395



Interest bearing demand deposits

328,440





302,444



Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

823,916





781,286



Certificates of deposit over $250

86,515





107,192



Total deposits

1,643,581





1,566,317



Borrowed funds

141,967





158,747



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

11,602





13,726



Total liabilities

1,797,150





1,738,790



Shareholders' equity







Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,958,883 shares (including 65,274 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

141,366





142,247



Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,272





4,183



Retained earnings

67,728





64,460



Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,916





7,698



Total shareholders' equity

218,282





218,588



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,015,432





$

1,957,378



 

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended 

 March 31



2021



2020

Interest income







Loans, including fees

$

13,097





$

13,254



Available-for-sale securities







Taxable

1,165





1,489



Nontaxable

865





1,053



Federal funds sold and other

163





405



Total interest income

15,290





16,201



Interest expense







Deposits

1,668





2,791



Borrowings

421





1,408



Total interest expense

2,089





4,199



Net interest income

13,201





12,002



Provision for loan losses

(523)





788



Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,724





11,214



Noninterest income







Service charges and fees

1,695





1,353



Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

745





151



Wealth management fees

696





572



Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

186





182



Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

146





524



Other

64





216



Total noninterest income

3,532





2,998



Noninterest expenses







Compensation and benefits

5,877





5,869



Furniture and equipment

1,373





1,461



Occupancy

945





867



Other

2,622





2,748



Total noninterest expenses

10,817





10,945



Income before federal income tax expense

6,439





3,267



Federal income tax expense

1,041





203



NET INCOME

$

5,398





$

3,064



Earnings per common share







Basic

$

0.68





$

0.39



Diluted

$

0.67





$

0.38



Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27





$

0.27



AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.



Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$

1,201,693





$

13,097





4.36

%



$

1,168,070





$

13,254





4.54

%

Taxable investment securities

190,450





1,165





2.45

%



251,797





1,489





2.37

%

Nontaxable investment securities

131,850





1,194





3.62

%



152,368





1,418





3.72

%

Fed funds sold

2









%











%

Other

295,104





163





0.22

%



90,297





405





1.79

%

Total earning assets

1,819,099





15,619





3.43

%



1,662,532





16,566





3.99

%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,833)













(7,968)











Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,944













21,556











Premises and equipment

25,151













26,252











Accrued income and other assets

113,101













110,786











Total assets

$

1,976,462













$

1,813,158











INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$

315,189





$

77





0.10

%



$

235,161





$

83





0.14

%

Savings deposits

531,302





149





0.11

%



426,634





634





0.59

%

Time deposits

367,892





1,442





1.57

%



404,717





2,074





2.05

%

Borrowed funds

144,145





421





1.17

%



270,648





1,408





2.08

%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,358,528





2,089





0.62

%



1,337,160





4,199





1.26

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

383,189













246,262











Other

13,910













14,130











Shareholders' equity

220,835













215,606











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,976,462













$

1,813,158











Net interest income (FTE)





$

13,530













$

12,367







Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)









2.98

%











2.98

%

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



March 31

2021



March 31

2020



March 31

2019

PER SHARE











Basic earnings

$

0.68





$

0.39





$

0.44



Diluted earnings

$

0.67





$

0.38





$

0.43



Dividends

$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.26



Tangible book value

$

21.35





$

21.10





$

19.47



Quoted market value











High

$

22.50





$

24.50





$

24.50



Low

$

19.45





$

16.00





$

22.25



Close (1)

$

21.75





$

18.00





$

23.75



Common shares outstanding (1)

7,958,883





7,921,291





7,906,078



Average number of common shares outstanding

7,969,462





7,892,421





7,888,885



Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,088,524





8,055,607





8,088,341



PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average total assets

1.09

%



0.68

%



0.77

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.78

%



5.68

%



7.00

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.53

%



7.35

%



9.29

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.98

%



2.98

%



3.02

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)











Loans sold with servicing retained

$

298,514





$

257,285





$

259,127



Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

454,459





$

359,968





$

475,560



Total assets under management

$

2,768,405





$

2,433,157





$

2,541,661



ASSET QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual status loans

$

4,532





$

6,913





$

7,260



Performing TDRs

$

28,947





$

20,228





$

22,305



Foreclosed assets

$

384





$

564





$

401



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(50)





$

30





$

11



Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.38

%



0.59

%



0.64

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.26

%



0.43

%



0.44

%

ALLL to gross loans

0.78

%



0.74

%



0.73

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)











Shareholders' equity to assets

10.83

%



11.87

%



11.20

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.56

%



9.09

%



8.91

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.77

%



12.72

%



12.45

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.77

%



12.72

%



12.45

%

Total risk-based capital

14.54

%



13.41

%



13.12

%



(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020



March 31

2020

Commercial

$

725,540





$

756,686





$

821,102





$

799,632





$

695,278



Agricultural

91,629





100,461





102,263





103,162





108,856



Residential real estate

305,909





307,543





304,559





307,926





302,016



Consumer

72,840





73,621





75,384





73,665





69,786



Gross loans

$

1,195,918





$

1,238,311





$

1,303,308





$

1,284,385





$

1,175,936







March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020



March 31

2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

404,710





$

375,395





$

353,082





$

340,321





$

249,424



Interest bearing demand deposits

328,440





302,444





287,809





263,567





237,392



Savings deposits

555,688





505,497





474,483





458,167





435,207



Certificates of deposit

331,413





358,165





354,210





352,118





358,534



Brokered certificates of deposit

14,029





14,029





14,029





14,029





27,458



Internet certificates of deposit

9,301





10,787





11,482





12,476





14,068



Total deposits

$

1,643,581





$

1,566,317





$

1,495,095





$

1,440,678





$

1,322,083







March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020



March 31

2020

U.S. Treasury

$

29,371





$





$





$





$



States and political subdivisions

140,329





143,656





148,401





146,785





163,116



Auction rate money market preferred

3,224





3,237





3,194





2,979





2,726



Mortgage-backed securities

75,835





88,652





104,165





119,029





126,554



Collateralized mortgage obligations

116,865





101,983





107,294





111,621





114,793



Corporate

1,700





1,700















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$

367,324





$

339,228





$

363,054





$

380,414





$

407,189







March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020



March 31

2020

FHLB advances

$

90,000





$

90,000





$

205,000





$

205,000





$

235,000



Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

51,967





68,747





33,349





31,268





28,171



Borrowed funds

$

141,967





$

158,747





$

238,349





$

236,268





$

263,171



 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended March 31



2021



2020

Service charges and fees







ATM and debit card fees

$

999





$

794



Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

436





587



Freddie Mac servicing fee

214





159



Net OMSR income (loss)

(32)





(261)



Other fees for customer services

78





74



Total service charges and fees

1,695





1,353



Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

745





151



Wealth management fees

696





572



Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

186





182



Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

146





524



All other

64





216



Total noninterest income

$

3,532





$

2,998







Three Months Ended March 31



2021



2020

Compensation and benefits

$

5,877





$

5,869



Furniture and equipment

1,373





1,461



Occupancy

945





867



Other







Audit, consulting, and legal fees

436





433



ATM and debit card fees

417





323



FDIC insurance premiums

231





156



Memberships and subscriptions

211





199



Marketing costs

209





203



Loan underwriting fees

190





166



Director fees

159





182



Donations and community relations

146





330



All other

623





756



Total other noninterest expenses

2,622





2,748



Total noninterest expenses

$

10,817





$

10,945



 

