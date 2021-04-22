MT. PLEASANT, Mich., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the first quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $5.4 million and earnings per common share of $0.68.
First quarter 2021 highlights include:
- Net interest income was $13.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and increased $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2020.
- Elimination of debt and higher-cost funding throughout 2020 and a decline in interest rates led to a $2.1 million decline in interest expenses in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
- Provision for loan losses decreased $1.3 million compared to the first quarter of 2020 due largely to improving credit quality indicators and economic factors.
- Total deposits increased $77.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Outstanding shares of ISBA stock have declined nearly 40,000 since December 31, 2020, as part of a buyback program and changes in the dividend reinvestment plan. The goal is to improve key metrics that positively affect shareholder value and price.
"Isabella Bank Corporation started 2021 with a strong first quarter that reflects the rebounding strength of our communities and the positive returns from the intentional actions we've taken in alignment with our five-year strategic plan," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.
"New initiatives designed to support the changing needs of our customers, leverage the interest rate environment and improve key metrics were leading contributors to our excellent results in the first quarter."
Net income
Net income for the first quarter 2021 was $5.4 million compared to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Net interest income: Net interest income for the first quarter increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2020. Net interest income has been up from March 2020 in each of the last four quarters due largely to PPP loans. Income from PPP interest totaled $2.3 million in 2020 and $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Noninterest income and expenses: Net gain on sold mortgage loans is a key reason noninterest income increased $534,000 in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2020. Ongoing operating expense controls led to noninterest expenses declining $128,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.98% for the first quarter of 2021, the same percentage recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, which included enhanced pricing related to loans and a reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped offset the year-long, low-interest-rate environment. As the economy recovers and interest rates rise, improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets is expected.
Assets
Total assets were $2 billion as of March 31, 2021, and assets under management were $2.8 billion. Assets under management are up $335.2 million, or 13.8%, in comparison to March 31, 2020.
Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $298.5 million, investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $454.5 million and assets on the consolidated balance sheet.
The securities portfolio increased $28.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to purchases of U.S. Treasury securities.
Loans
Loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. During the first quarter 2021, gross loans declined $42.4 million, largely driven by reduced volume in advances to mortgage brokers. A second round of participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program resulted in advances of more than 650 PPP loans totaling $49.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.6 billion at the end of the first quarter 2021, an increase of $321.5 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase of deposits is largely the result of PPP loan proceeds and from customers receiving government stimulus checks.
Liquidity
The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $740 million of cash and available funds as of March 31, 2021. This total is comprised of $322 million in cash and cash equivalents, $219 million in available lines of credit and approximately $200 million in unencumbered investment securities.
Capital
The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.2% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.0%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.6%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.5% as of March 31, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.
Dividend
During the first quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.75 as of March 31, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.97%.
About the Corporation
Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.
For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com), its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com), and analyst coverage is provided by Piper Sander Companies (www.pipersandler.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
$
25,775
$
31,296
Interest bearing balances due from banks
295,792
215,344
Total cash and cash equivalents
321,567
246,640
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
367,324
339,228
Mortgage loans available-for-sale
1,965
2,741
Loans
Commercial
725,540
756,686
Agricultural
91,629
100,461
Residential real estate
305,909
307,543
Consumer
72,840
73,621
Gross loans
1,195,918
1,238,311
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
9,271
9,744
Net loans
1,186,647
1,228,567
Premises and equipment
24,886
25,140
Corporate owned life insurance policies
28,057
28,292
Accrued interest receivable
6,422
6,882
Equity securities without readily determinable fair values
17,383
17,383
Goodwill and other intangible assets
48,324
48,331
Other assets
12,857
14,174
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,015,432
$
1,957,378
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Noninterest bearing
$
404,710
$
375,395
Interest bearing demand deposits
328,440
302,444
Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings
823,916
781,286
Certificates of deposit over $250
86,515
107,192
Total deposits
1,643,581
1,566,317
Borrowed funds
141,967
158,747
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
11,602
13,726
Total liabilities
1,797,150
1,738,790
Shareholders' equity
Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,958,883 shares (including 65,274 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020
141,366
142,247
Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations
4,272
4,183
Retained earnings
67,728
64,460
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,916
7,698
Total shareholders' equity
218,282
218,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,015,432
$
1,957,378
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
13,097
$
13,254
Available-for-sale securities
Taxable
1,165
1,489
Nontaxable
865
1,053
Federal funds sold and other
163
405
Total interest income
15,290
16,201
Interest expense
Deposits
1,668
2,791
Borrowings
421
1,408
Total interest expense
2,089
4,199
Net interest income
13,201
12,002
Provision for loan losses
(523)
788
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,724
11,214
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
1,695
1,353
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
745
151
Wealth management fees
696
572
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
186
182
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
146
524
Other
64
216
Total noninterest income
3,532
2,998
Noninterest expenses
Compensation and benefits
5,877
5,869
Furniture and equipment
1,373
1,461
Occupancy
945
867
Other
2,622
2,748
Total noninterest expenses
10,817
10,945
Income before federal income tax expense
6,439
3,267
Federal income tax expense
1,041
203
NET INCOME
$
5,398
$
3,064
Earnings per common share
Basic
$
0.68
$
0.39
Diluted
$
0.67
$
0.38
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.27
$
0.27
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Tax
Equivalent
Interest
Average
Yield /
Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Loans
$
1,201,693
$
13,097
4.36
%
$
1,168,070
$
13,254
4.54
%
Taxable investment securities
190,450
1,165
2.45
%
251,797
1,489
2.37
%
Nontaxable investment securities
131,850
1,194
3.62
%
152,368
1,418
3.72
%
Fed funds sold
2
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Other
295,104
163
0.22
%
90,297
405
1.79
%
Total earning assets
1,819,099
15,619
3.43
%
1,662,532
16,566
3.99
%
NONEARNING ASSETS
Allowance for loan losses
(9,833)
(7,968)
Cash and demand deposits due from banks
28,944
21,556
Premises and equipment
25,151
26,252
Accrued income and other assets
113,101
110,786
Total assets
$
1,976,462
$
1,813,158
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
315,189
$
77
0.10
%
$
235,161
$
83
0.14
%
Savings deposits
531,302
149
0.11
%
426,634
634
0.59
%
Time deposits
367,892
1,442
1.57
%
404,717
2,074
2.05
%
Borrowed funds
144,145
421
1.17
%
270,648
1,408
2.08
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,358,528
2,089
0.62
%
1,337,160
4,199
1.26
%
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES
Demand deposits
383,189
246,262
Other
13,910
14,130
Shareholders' equity
220,835
215,606
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,976,462
$
1,813,158
Net interest income (FTE)
$
13,530
$
12,367
Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)
2.98
%
2.98
%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2021
March 31
2020
March 31
2019
PER SHARE
Basic earnings
$
0.68
$
0.39
$
0.44
Diluted earnings
$
0.67
$
0.38
$
0.43
Dividends
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.26
Tangible book value
$
21.35
$
21.10
$
19.47
Quoted market value
High
$
22.50
$
24.50
$
24.50
Low
$
19.45
$
16.00
$
22.25
Close (1)
$
21.75
$
18.00
$
23.75
Common shares outstanding (1)
7,958,883
7,921,291
7,906,078
Average number of common shares outstanding
7,969,462
7,892,421
7,888,885
Average number of diluted common shares outstanding
8,088,524
8,055,607
8,088,341
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average total assets
1.09
%
0.68
%
0.77
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.78
%
5.68
%
7.00
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
12.53
%
7.35
%
9.29
%
Net interest margin yield (FTE)
2.98
%
2.98
%
3.02
%
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)
Loans sold with servicing retained
$
298,514
$
257,285
$
259,127
Assets managed by Isabella Wealth
$
454,459
$
359,968
$
475,560
Total assets under management
$
2,768,405
$
2,433,157
$
2,541,661
ASSET QUALITY (1)
Nonaccrual status loans
$
4,532
$
6,913
$
7,260
Performing TDRs
$
28,947
$
20,228
$
22,305
Foreclosed assets
$
384
$
564
$
401
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(50)
$
30
$
11
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.38
%
0.59
%
0.64
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.26
%
0.43
%
0.44
%
ALLL to gross loans
0.78
%
0.74
%
0.73
%
CAPITAL RATIOS (1)
Shareholders' equity to assets
10.83
%
11.87
%
11.20
%
Tier 1 leverage
8.56
%
9.09
%
8.91
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
13.77
%
12.72
%
12.45
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
13.77
%
12.72
%
12.45
%
Total risk-based capital
14.54
%
13.41
%
13.12
%
(1) At end of period
SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
March 31
2020
Commercial
$
725,540
$
756,686
$
821,102
$
799,632
$
695,278
Agricultural
91,629
100,461
102,263
103,162
108,856
Residential real estate
305,909
307,543
304,559
307,926
302,016
Consumer
72,840
73,621
75,384
73,665
69,786
Gross loans
$
1,195,918
$
1,238,311
$
1,303,308
$
1,284,385
$
1,175,936
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
March 31
2020
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
404,710
$
375,395
$
353,082
$
340,321
$
249,424
Interest bearing demand deposits
328,440
302,444
287,809
263,567
237,392
Savings deposits
555,688
505,497
474,483
458,167
435,207
Certificates of deposit
331,413
358,165
354,210
352,118
358,534
Brokered certificates of deposit
14,029
14,029
14,029
14,029
27,458
Internet certificates of deposit
9,301
10,787
11,482
12,476
14,068
Total deposits
$
1,643,581
$
1,566,317
$
1,495,095
$
1,440,678
$
1,322,083
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
March 31
2020
U.S. Treasury
$
29,371
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
States and political subdivisions
140,329
143,656
148,401
146,785
163,116
Auction rate money market preferred
3,224
3,237
3,194
2,979
2,726
Mortgage-backed securities
75,835
88,652
104,165
119,029
126,554
Collateralized mortgage obligations
116,865
101,983
107,294
111,621
114,793
Corporate
1,700
1,700
—
—
—
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
$
367,324
$
339,228
$
363,054
$
380,414
$
407,189
March 31
2021
December 31
2020
September 30
2020
June 30
2020
March 31
2020
FHLB advances
$
90,000
$
90,000
$
205,000
$
205,000
$
235,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates
51,967
68,747
33,349
31,268
28,171
Borrowed funds
$
141,967
$
158,747
$
238,349
$
236,268
$
263,171
SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31
2021
2020
Service charges and fees
ATM and debit card fees
$
999
$
794
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
436
587
Freddie Mac servicing fee
214
159
Net OMSR income (loss)
(32)
(261)
Other fees for customer services
78
74
Total service charges and fees
1,695
1,353
Net gain on sale of mortgage loans
745
151
Wealth management fees
696
572
Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies
186
182
Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies
146
524
All other
64
216
Total noninterest income
$
3,532
$
2,998
Three Months Ended March 31
2021
2020
Compensation and benefits
$
5,877
$
5,869
Furniture and equipment
1,373
1,461
Occupancy
945
867
Other
Audit, consulting, and legal fees
436
433
ATM and debit card fees
417
323
FDIC insurance premiums
231
156
Memberships and subscriptions
211
199
Marketing costs
209
203
Loan underwriting fees
190
166
Director fees
159
182
Donations and community relations
146
330
All other
623
756
Total other noninterest expenses
2,622
2,748
Total noninterest expenses
$
10,817
$
10,945
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isabella-bank-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2021-earnings-301275242.html
SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation