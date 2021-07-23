MT. PLEASANT, Mich., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) released its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.6 million for the second quarter and $10 million for the first six months of 2021, both increased compared to the same periods a year ago.  Earnings per common share were $0.58 in the second quarter and $1.26 for the first half of the year, up from the same periods of 2020 at $0.53 and $0.91, respectively.

Highlights include:

  • Completed a $30 million private placement of subordinated notes with an initial interest rate of 3.25%.
  • Net interest income — $12.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Interest expense initiatives reduced costs by 45.9%, or $1.6 million, compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Noninterest expense controls continue to benefit the Corporation.
  • Loan payment deferrals, to provide short-term relief to customers, continued to decline as customers resumed contractual payments. As of June 30, 2021, loan deferrals totaled just 0.3% of gross loans.

"We delivered another strong financial quarter following our record performance from the previous quarter," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. "Here at Isabella Bank, we continue to be a resource to our customers in a recovering economy. We facilitated over 950 PPP loans for a total of $99.5 million in 2020, and funded another 845 PPP loans for a total of $54.6 million this year. We also assisted customers by removing selected deposit account related charges and fees in day-to-day banking and temporarily waiving others."

On June 2, 2021, the Corporation completed a private placement of $30 million in fixed-to-floating rate notes due in 2031. The subordinated notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 3.25% until June 15, 2026, after which time until maturity, the notes convert to a floating rate instrument. The notes, issued to institutional investors, are structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital under regulatory guidelines. The Corporation expects to use proceeds from issuance of the notes for general corporate purposes, including potential repurchases of common stock and merger and acquisition activity.

"We are strengthening our ability to increase our presence while we continue to manage operating costs," Evans said. "We also remain committed to increasing earnings and shareholder value through growth in our loan portfolio and Isabella Wealth."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the second quarter 2021 was $4.6 million, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income was $10 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 increased by $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2020. Fees related to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") have contributed significantly to interest income in 2021; however, fewer total loans and an interest rate decline led to a $2.1 million decrease in interest income when comparing the first two quarters of 2021 to 2020. Conversely, the reduction in interest rates, as well as reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowings, led to a $3.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

Noninterest income and expenses: Net gains on sold mortgage loans along with service charges and fees accounted for much of a $603,000 increase in noninterest income for the first six months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. Noninterest expenses declined $333,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2020, reflecting management's continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.88% for the first six months of 2021 compared to 2.95% in the first six months of 2020. The Corporation's banking subsidiary, Isabella Bank (the "Bank"), implemented strategic programs focused on improving the net yield on interest-earning assets, such as  enhanced pricing related to loans and reduced reliance on higher-cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits. These efforts have helped, although the current interest rate environment has had a negative impact on the yield of interest-earning assets. Future improvement is expected at a gradual pace.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets and assets under management were $2 billion and $2.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, respectively. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $290 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $493 million, in addition to assets on our consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management are up $243 million, or 9.4%, compared to June 30, 2020. Market improvement and growth in new client assets managed by Isabella Wealth, as well as growth in deposits, account for this increase.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of June 30, 2021, totaled $1.2 billion. Approximately $62 million of PPP loans are included in the commercial loan balance. During the first six months of 2021, gross loans declined $31.6 million, largely driven by a decrease in advances to mortgage brokers, which also is included in the commercial loan portfolio.  Credit quality indicators remained strong and economic factors continued to improve in the second quarter.

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.64 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $70.2 million since December 31, 2020. Since June 2020, total deposits have increased 13.6%. The increase of deposits is the result of funds from PPP loans, customers receiving stimulus checks, and attracting new customers.

Liquidity

The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $797 million of cash and available funds as of June 30, 2021. This total is comprised of $248.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $248.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $300 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital

The Bank is designated as a "well capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements for this designation. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.3%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.5% and Total Capital Ratio was 14.2%. From a consolidated perspective, the Corporation's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.5%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.8% and Total Capital Ratio was 17.0% as of June 30, 2021. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend

During the second quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $23.00 as of June 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.70%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investors link at www.isabellabank.com.  Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA."  The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





June 30

2021



December 31

2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents







Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

29,549





$

31,296



Interest bearing balances due from banks

218,640





215,344



Total cash and cash equivalents

248,189





246,640



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

448,454





339,228



Mortgage loans available-for-sale

1,189





2,741



Loans







Commercial

723,888





756,686



Agricultural

95,197





100,461



Residential real estate

312,567





307,543



Consumer

75,011





73,621



Gross loans

1,206,663





1,238,311



Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,360





9,744



Net loans

1,197,303





1,228,567



Premises and equipment

24,463





25,140



Corporate owned life insurance policies

28,238





28,292



Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383





17,383



Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,317





48,331



Accrued interest receivable and other assets

17,871





21,056



TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,031,407





$

1,957,378



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits







Noninterest bearing

$

428,410





$

375,395



Interest bearing demand deposits

326,971





302,444



Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

796,173





781,286



Certificates of deposit over $250

84,952





107,192



Total deposits

1,636,506





1,566,317



Borrowed funds







Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

62,274





68,747



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

70,000





90,000



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,121







Total borrowed funds

161,395





158,747



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,516





13,726



Total liabilities

1,810,417





1,738,790



Shareholders' equity







Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding

7,946,658 shares (including 82,474 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247

shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

140,694





142,247



Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,368





4,183



Retained earnings

70,204





64,460



Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,724





7,698



Total shareholders' equity

220,990





218,588



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,031,407





$

1,957,378



 

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended 

 June 30



Six Months Ended 

 June 30



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest income















Loans, including fees

$

12,504





$

13,297





$

25,601





$

26,551



Available-for-sale securities















Taxable

1,140





1,352





2,305





2,841



Nontaxable

803





986





1,668





2,039



Federal funds sold and other

193





234





356





639



Total interest income

14,640





15,869





29,930





32,070



Interest expense















Deposits

1,444





2,247





3,112





5,038



Borrowings















Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements

11





7





27





15



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

389





1,311





794





2,711



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

83









83







Total interest expense

1,927





3,565





4,016





7,764



Net interest income

12,713





12,304





25,914





24,306



Provision for loan losses

31





105





(492)





893



Net interest income after provision for

loan losses

12,682





12,199





26,406





23,413



Noninterest income















Service charges and fees

1,830





1,386





3,525





2,739



Wealth management fees

806





656





1,502





1,228



Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

375





466





1,120





617



Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

190





189





376





371



Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

4





349





150





873



Other

110





200





174





416



Total noninterest income

3,315





3,246





6,847





6,244



Noninterest expenses















Compensation and benefits

5,700





5,793





11,577





11,662



Furniture and equipment

1,327





1,431





2,700





2,892



Occupancy

915





912





1,860





1,779



Other

2,553





2,564





5,175





5,312



Total noninterest expenses

10,495





10,700





21,312





21,645



Income before federal income tax

expense

5,502





4,745





11,941





8,012



Federal income tax expense

881





558





1,922





761



NET INCOME

$

4,621





$

4,187





$

10,019





$

7,251



Earnings per common share















Basic

$

0.58





$

0.53





$

1.26





$

0.91



Diluted

$

0.57





$

0.52





$

1.24





$

0.90



Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.54





$

0.54



 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.





Three Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$

1,200,998





$

12,504





4.16

%



$

1,241,856





$

13,297





4.28

%

Taxable investment securities

281,245





1,140





1.62

%



237,769





1,352





2.27

%

Nontaxable investment securities

122,514





1,117





3.65

%



141,229





1,333





3.78

%

Fed funds sold

3









0.01

%



12









0.04

%

Other

265,227





193





0.29

%



111,702





234





0.84

%

   Total earning assets

1,869,987





14,954





3.20

%



1,732,568





16,216





3.74

%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,326)













(8,769)











Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,629













20,389











Premises and equipment

24,826













25,854











Accrued income and other assets

106,780













120,444











   Total assets

$

2,020,896













$

1,890,486











INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$

330,586





$

45





0.05

%



$

249,735





$

86





0.14

%

Savings deposits

550,145





149





0.11

%



447,416





257





0.23

%

Time deposits

347,155





1,250





1.44

%



387,636





1,904





1.96

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

52,239





11





0.08

%



31,036





7





0.09

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

84,725





389





1.84

%



222,802





1,311





2.35

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

9,551





83





3.48

%











%

   Total interest bearing liabilities

1,374,401





1,927





0.56

%



1,338,625





3,565





1.07

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

412,600













317,035











Other

12,478













15,355











Shareholders' equity

221,417













219,471











   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,020,896













$

1,890,486











Net interest income (FTE)





$

13,027













$

12,651







Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)









2.79

%











2.92

%





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$

1,201,344





$

25,601





4.26

%



$

1,204,961





$

26,551





4.41

%

Taxable investment securities

236,099





2,305





1.95

%



244,783





2,841





2.32

%

Nontaxable investment securities

127,157





2,311





3.63

%



146,799





2,751





3.75

%

Fed funds sold

3









0.01

%



6









0.07

%

Other

280,083





356





0.25

%



101,000





639





1.27

%

   Total earning assets

1,844,686





30,573





3.31

%



1,697,549





32,782





3.86

%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,574)













(8,368)











Cash and demand deposits due from banks

28,787













20,972











Premises and equipment

24,987













26,052











Accrued income and other assets

109,898













115,615











   Total assets

$

1,998,784













$

1,851,820











INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$

322,931





$

122





0.08

%



$

242,448





$

169





0.14

%

Savings deposits

540,776





298





0.11

%



437,025





891





0.41

%

Time deposits

357,466





2,692





1.51

%



396,178





3,978





2.01

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

53,187





27





0.10

%



30,980





15





0.10

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

87,348





794





1.82

%



231,264





2,711





2.34

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

4,665





83





3.56

%











%

   Total interest bearing liabilities

1,366,373





4,016





0.59

%



1,337,895





7,764





1.16

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

397,959













281,638











Other

13,311













14,747











Shareholders' equity

221,141













217,540











   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,998,784













$

1,851,820











Net interest income (FTE)





$

26,557













$

25,018







Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)









2.88

%











2.95

%

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020

PER SHARE



















Basic earnings (loss)

$

0.58





$

0.68





$

(0.10)





$

0.55





$

0.53



Diluted earnings (loss)

$

0.57





$

0.67





$

(0.10)





$

0.54





$

0.52



Dividends

$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.27



Tangible book value

$

21.73





$

21.35





$

21.29





$

21.75





$

21.52



Quoted market value



















   High

$

23.90





$

22.50





$

21.95





$

19.00





$

19.50



   Low

$

21.00





$

19.45





$

15.73





$

15.75





$

15.60



   Close (1)

$

23.00





$

21.75





$

19.57





$

16.74





$

18.25



Common shares outstanding (1)

7,946,658





7,958,883





7,997,247





8,007,901





7,977,019



Average number of common shares outstanding

7,944,455





7,969,462





8,006,144





7,966,811





7,924,318



Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,063,164





8,088,524





8,133,157





8,111,283





8,068,748



PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average total assets

0.91

%



1.09

%



(0.15)

%



0.90

%



0.89

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.35

%



9.78

%



(1.30)

%



7.78

%



7.63

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

10.69

%



12.53

%



(1.63)

%



9.93

%



9.81

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.79

%



2.98

%



3.04

%



2.89

%



2.92

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)



















Loans sold with servicing retained

$

290,033





$

298,514





$

301,377





$

289,524





$

263,332



Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

493,287





$

454,459





$

443,967





$

403,730





$

395,214



Total assets under management

$

2,814,727





$

2,768,405





$

2,702,722





$

2,664,951





$

2,571,773



ASSET QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual status loans

$

3,329





$

4,532





$

5,313





$

4,946





$

5,319



Performing troubled debt restructurings

$

26,785





$

28,947





$

22,200





$

23,257





$

20,536



Foreclosed assets

$

365





$

384





$

527





$

651





$

776



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(58)





$

(50)





$

18





$

(113)





$

(75)



Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.28

%



0.38

%



0.43

%



0.38

%



0.42

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19

%



0.26

%



0.31

%



0.30

%



0.33

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.78

%



0.78

%



0.79

%



0.73

%



0.69

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)



















Shareholders' equity to assets

10.88

%



10.83

%



11.17

%



11.29

%



11.50

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.46

%



8.56

%



8.37

%



8.76

%



8.86

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.81

%



13.77

%



12.97

%



12.90

%



12.90

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.81

%



13.77

%



12.97

%



12.90

%



12.90

%

Total risk-based capital

17.00

%



14.54

%



13.75

%



13.64

%



13.60

%

(1) At end of period

 



Six Months Ended



June 30

2021



June 30

2020



June 30

2019

PER SHARE











Basic earnings

$

1.26





$

0.91





$

0.97



Diluted earnings

$

1.24





$

0.90





$

0.95



Dividends

$

0.54





$

0.54





$

0.52



Tangible book value

$

21.73





$

21.52





$

20.17



Quoted market value











   High

$

23.90





$

24.50





$

24.50



   Low

$

19.45





$

15.60





$

22.25



   Close (1)

$

23.00





$

18.25





$

23.25



Common shares outstanding (1)

7,946,658





7,977,019





7,918,494



Average number of common shares outstanding

7,956,889





7,927,298





7,895,610



Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

8,075,763





8,081,475





8,084,965



PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Return on average total assets

1.00

%



0.78

%



0.85

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.06

%



6.67

%



7.58

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

11.61

%



4.30

%



9.73

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.88

%



2.95

%



3.04

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)











Loans sold with servicing retained

$

290,033





$

263,332





$

257,062



Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

493,287





$

395,214





$

487,180



Total assets under management

$

2,814,727





$

2,571,773





$

2,568,834



ASSET QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual status loans

$

3,329





$

5,319





$

8,107



Performing troubled debt restructurings

$

26,785





$

20,536





$

20,310



Foreclosed assets

$

365





$

776





$

513



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(108)





$

(45)





$

193



Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.28

%



0.42

%



0.70

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.19

%



0.33

%



0.49

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.78

%



0.69

%



0.68

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)











Shareholders' equity to assets

10.88

%



11.50

%



11.41

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.46

%



8.86

%



9.03

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.81

%



12.90

%



12.43

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.81

%



12.90

%



12.43

%

Total risk-based capital

17.00

%



13.60

%



13.06

%

(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020

Commercial

$

723,888





$

725,540





$

756,686





$

821,102





$

799,632



Agricultural

95,197





91,629





100,461





102,263





103,162



Residential real estate

312,567





305,909





307,543





304,559





307,926



Consumer

75,011





72,840





73,621





75,384





73,665



Gross loans

$

1,206,663





$

1,195,918





$

1,238,311





$

1,303,308





$

1,284,385







June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

428,410





$

404,710





$

375,395





$

353,082





$

340,321



Interest bearing demand deposits

326,971





328,440





302,444





287,809





263,567



Savings deposits

549,134





555,688





505,497





474,483





458,167



Certificates of deposit

326,214





331,413





358,165





354,210





352,118



Brokered certificates of deposit





14,029





14,029





14,029





14,029



Internet certificates of deposit

5,777





9,301





10,787





11,482





12,476



Total deposits

$

1,636,506





$

1,643,581





$

1,566,317





$

1,495,095





$

1,440,678







June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020

U.S. Treasury

$

132,593





$

29,371





$





$





$



States and political subdivisions

130,960





140,329





143,656





148,401





146,785



Auction rate money market preferred

3,260





3,224





3,237





3,194





2,979



Mortgage-backed securities

68,155





75,835





88,652





104,165





119,029



Collateralized mortgage obligations

109,294





116,865





101,983





107,294





111,621



Corporate

4,192





1,700





1,700











Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$

448,454





$

367,324





$

339,228





$

363,054





$

380,414







June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020



June 30

2020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$

70,000





$

90,000





$

90,000





$

205,000





$

205,000



Securities sold under agreements to repurchase without stated maturity dates

62,274





51,967





68,747





33,349





31,268



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,121



















Total borrowed funds

$

161,395





$

141,967





$

158,747





$

238,349





$

236,268



 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended June 30



Six Months Ended June 30



2021



2020



2021



2020

Service charges and fees















ATM and debit card fees

$

1,127





$

883





$

2,126





$

1,677



Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

481





350





917





937



Freddie Mac servicing fee

181





155





395





314



Net OMSR income (loss)

(68)





(89)





(100)





(350)



Other fees for customer services

109





87





187





161



Total service charges and fees

1,830





1,386





3,525





2,739



Wealth management fees

806





656





1,502





1,228



Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

375





466





1,120





617



Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

190





189





376





371



Gains from redemption of corporate owned life insurance policies

4





349





150





873



All other

110





200





174





416



Total noninterest income

$

3,315





$

3,246





$

6,847





$

6,244







Three Months Ended June 30



Six Months Ended June 30



2021



2020



2021



2020

Compensation and benefits

$

5,700





$

5,793





$

11,577





$

11,662



Furniture and equipment

1,327





1,431





2,700





2,892



Occupancy

915





912





1,860





1,779



Other















Audit, consulting, and legal fees

452





498





888





931



ATM and debit card fees

462





328





879





651



Marketing costs

238





265





447





468



Memberships and subscriptions

217





159





428





358



Loan underwriting fees

200





212





390





378



FDIC insurance premiums

129





144





360





300



Director fees

180





177





339





359



Donations and community relations

108





105





254





435



All other

567





676





1,190





1,432



Total other noninterest expenses

2,553





2,564





5,175





5,312



Total noninterest expenses

$

10,495





$

10,700





$

21,312





$

21,645



 

