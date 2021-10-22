MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA) has released positive earnings results for the third quarter of 2021. The Corporation reported net income of $4.7 million for the quarter and $14.7 million for the first nine months of 2021. Both figures reflect increases over the same periods a year ago.

Earnings per common share were $0.59 in the third quarter and $1.85 for the first nine months of the year, increases from the same periods of 2020 at $0.55 and $1.46, respectively.

Highlights include growth in several key areas: 

  • Net income increased 27% when comparing the first three quarters of 2021 to the same period in 2020.
  • Deposits rose to $1.7 billion, an increase of $126 million since the start of the year, largely the result of U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, government stimulus funds and new customer accounts.
  • Total assets were $2.1 billion and assets under management were $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation.

Tender Offer Results:

The Corporation conducted a modified Dutch auction from September 1 to October 13, 2021 which designated a portion of funds from its recent $30 million subordinated debt issuance to purchase up to $20 million in ISBA common stock. The tender offer resulted in the Corporation purchasing 396,577 shares at a final price of $27.00 per share, for a total of $10.7 million. The tendered shares represented 5% of the outstanding shares.

"Our successful Dutch auction resulted in a reduction of ISBA shares in the open market, which should improve several key metrics for shareholders," said Jae A. Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our ongoing stock repurchase plan and this tender offer both align with our strategic plan to improve shareholder value.

"Overall, Isabella Bank Corporation continues to grow its customer base through trusted, quality service as an independent, community bank," Evans said. "We're focused on meeting our customer needs while pursuing smart, strategic initiatives that benefit our shareholders, customers and communities over the long-term."

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the third quarter 2021 was $4.7 million, compared to $4.4 million in 2020. For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $14.7 million, compared to $11.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Net interest income: Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $2.4 million, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2020. Loan fees generated from participation in the SBA's Payroll Protection Program helped offset a reduction in gross interest income resulting from the decline in interest rates. Conversely, lower interest rates and a reduction in higher-cost borrowings benefited the Corporation with a $5.1 million decrease in interest expense during the nine-month period. The provision for loan losses also decreased $2 million when comparing the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2020, as a result of continued strong credit quality.

Noninterest income and expenses: Noninterest income decreased $90,000 during the first nine months of 2021 compared to 2020, when the Corporation recorded significant gains from redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies. During the same period in 2021, service charges and fees increased $800,000 and wealth management fees rose by $397,000. Noninterest expenses declined $98,000 as a result of a continued focus on reducing operating expenses.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 2.87% for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, compared to 2.89% and 2.93% for the same periods in 2020. The Corporation's strategic plan includes programs to improve net yield on interest earning assets, including enhanced pricing related to loans and less reliance on higher cost borrowed funds and brokered deposits as funding sources.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets stood at $2.1 billion and assets under management were at $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, both records for the Corporation. Assets under management include loans sold and serviced of $285 million and investment and trust assets managed by Isabella Wealth of $492 million, in addition to assets on the consolidated balance sheet. Assets under management increased $195 million compared to September 30, 2020.

Loans: Residential mortgage loans increased $14.1 million in the first nine months of the year and loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter totaled $1.2 billion. PPP loans, included within the commercial segment of the loan portfolio, declined by $20.4 million since the end of 2020 due to continued PPP loan forgiveness. This reduction in PPP loans was offset with growth in new commercial lending by $21.7 million

Deposits: Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $126 million since December 31, 2020.

Liquidity: The Corporation's liquidity position remains strong as evidenced by its $807.3 million of cash and available funds as of September 30, 2021. This total was comprised of $206.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, $260.8 million in available lines of credit and approximately $340 million in unencumbered investment securities.

Capital: The Bank is designated as a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum requirements. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.32%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.94% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.64%. The minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized are a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 5.0%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 8.0% and Total Capital Ratio of 10.0%.

Dividend: During the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation paid a $0.27 per common share cash dividend. Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $26.03 as of September 30, 2021, the annualized cash dividend yield was 4.15%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving the local banking needs of its customers and communities for 118 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. The Bank has locations throughout seven Mid-Michigan counties: Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the investors link at www.isabellabank.com. Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's market maker is Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. (www.boenninginc.com) and its investor relations firm is Renmark Financial Communications, Inc. (www.renmarkfinancial.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at www.sec.gov.

 

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





September 30

2021



December 31

2020

ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents







Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$

29,876





$

31,296



Interest bearing balances due from banks

176,606





215,344



Total cash and cash equivalents

206,482





246,640



Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

494,384





339,228



Mortgage loans available-for-sale

818





2,741



Loans







Commercial

757,993





756,686



Agricultural

93,782





100,461



Residential real estate

321,620





307,543



Consumer

75,163





73,621



Gross loans

1,248,558





1,238,311



Less allowance for loan and lease losses

9,093





9,744



Net loans

1,239,465





1,228,567



Premises and equipment

24,569





25,140



Corporate owned life insurance policies

32,690





28,292



Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

17,383





17,383



Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,309





48,331



Accrued interest receivable and other assets

18,601





21,056



TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,082,701





$

1,957,378



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits







Noninterest bearing

$

430,950





$

375,395



Interest bearing demand deposits

374,137





302,444



Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

806,185





781,286



Certificates of deposit over $250

81,044





107,192



Total deposits

1,692,316





1,566,317



Borrowed funds







Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

67,519





68,747



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

60,000





90,000



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,136







Total borrowed funds

156,655





158,747



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

12,088





13,726



Total liabilities

1,861,059





1,738,790



Shareholders' equity







Common stock — no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 7,926,610 shares (including 93,759 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2021 and 7,997,247 shares (including 59,162 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2020

140,004





142,247



Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

4,455





4,183



Retained earnings

72,796





64,460



Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,387





7,698



Total shareholders' equity

221,642





218,588



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,082,701





$

1,957,378



 

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended 

 September 30



Nine Months Ended 

 September 30



2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest income















Loans, including fees

$

13,033





$

13,554





$

38,634





$

40,105



Available-for-sale securities















Taxable

1,224





1,071





3,529





3,912



Nontaxable

725





911





2,393





2,950



Federal funds sold and other

160





164





516





803



Total interest income

15,142





15,700





45,072





47,770



Interest expense















Deposits

1,251





1,996





4,363





7,034



Borrowings















Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements

13





7





40





22



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

299





1,200





1,093





3,911



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance

costs

266









349







Total interest expense

1,829





3,203





5,845





10,967



Net interest income

13,313





12,497





39,227





36,803



Provision for loan losses

(107)





516





(599)





1,409



Net interest income after provision for

loan losses

13,420





11,981





39,826





35,394



Noninterest income















Service charges and fees

1,964





1,950





5,489





4,689



Wealth management fees

772





649





2,274





1,877



Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

339





1,036





1,459





1,653



Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

201





187





577





558



Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies









150





873



Other

91





238





265





654



Total noninterest income

3,367





4,060





10,214





10,304



Noninterest expenses















Compensation and benefits

6,116





6,101





17,693





17,763



Furniture and equipment

1,349





1,426





4,049





4,318



Occupancy

866





889





2,726





2,668



Other

2,854





2,534





8,029





7,846



Total noninterest expenses

11,185





10,950





32,497





32,595



Income before federal income tax expense

5,602





5,091





17,543





13,103



Federal income tax expense

916





734





2,838





1,495



NET INCOME

$

4,686





$

4,357





$

14,705





$

11,608



Earnings per common share















Basic

$

0.59





$

0.55





$

1.85





$

1.46



Diluted

$

0.58





$

0.54





$

1.82





$

1.43



Cash dividends per common share

$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.81





$

0.81



 

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)



The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$

1,203,468





$

13,033





4.33

%



$

1,275,297





$

13,554





4.25

%

Taxable investment securities

332,056





1,224





1.47

%



223,119





1,071





1.92

%

Nontaxable investment securities

113,857





1,035





3.64

%



135,168





1,238





3.66

%

Fed funds sold

4









0.02

%











%

Other

262,023





160





0.24

%



140,042





164





0.47

%

Total earning assets

1,911,408





15,452





3.23

%



1,773,626





16,027





3.61

%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,361)













(8,996)











Cash and demand deposits due from

banks

30,120













29,311











Premises and equipment

24,540













25,627











Accrued income and other assets

109,750













122,279











Total assets

$

2,066,457













$

1,941,847











INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$

366,345





$

46





0.05

%



$

277,695





$

94





0.14

%

Savings deposits

565,814





161





0.11

%



462,867





173





0.15

%

Time deposits

323,322





1,044





1.29

%



375,916





1,729





1.84

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements

62,790





13





0.08

%



30,583





7





0.09

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

62,718





299





1.91

%



205,000





1,200





2.34

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs

29,124





266





3.65

%











%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,410,113





1,829





0.52

%



1,352,061





3,203





0.95

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

419,017













349,212











Other

12,826













16,441











Shareholders' equity

224,501













224,133











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,066,457













$

1,941,847











Net interest income (FTE)





$

13,623













$

12,824







Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)









2.85

%











2.89

%









Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate



Average

Balance



Tax

Equivalent

Interest



Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS























Loans

$

1,202,060





$

38,634





4.29

%



$

1,228,579





$

40,105





4.35

%

Taxable investment securities

268,435





3,529





1.75

%



237,509





3,912





2.20

%

Nontaxable investment securities

122,675





3,346





3.64

%



142,893





3,989





3.72

%

Fed funds sold

3









0.01

%



4









0.07

%

Other

273,997





516





0.25

%



114,108





803





0.94

%

Total earning assets

1,867,170





46,025





3.29

%



1,723,093





48,809





3.78

%

NONEARNING ASSETS























Allowance for loan losses

(9,502)













(8,580)











Cash and demand deposits due

from banks

29,236













23,772











Premises and equipment

24,836













25,911











Accrued income and other assets

109,835













117,852











Total assets

$

2,021,575













$

1,882,048











INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Interest bearing demand deposits

$

337,561





$

168





0.07

%



$

254,283





$

263





0.14

%

Savings deposits

549,213





459





0.11

%



445,702





1,064





0.32

%

Time deposits

345,960





3,736





1.44

%



389,375





5,707





1.95

%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase

agreements

56,424





40





0.09

%



30,847





22





0.10

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

79,048





1,093





1.84

%



222,445





3,911





2.34

%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs

12,907





349





3.61

%











%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,381,113





5,845





0.56

%



1,342,652





10,967





1.09

%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES























Demand deposits

405,046













304,322











Other

13,144













15,314











Shareholders' equity

222,272













219,760











Total liabilities and shareholders'

equity

$

2,021,575













$

1,882,048











Net interest income (FTE)





$

40,180













$

37,842







Net yield on interest earning

assets (FTE)









2.87

%











2.93

%

 

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020

PER SHARE



















Basic earnings (loss)

$

0.59





$

0.58





$

0.68





$

(0.10)





$

0.55



Diluted earnings (loss)

$

0.58





$

0.57





$

0.67





$

(0.10)





$

0.54



Dividends

$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.27





$

0.27



Tangible book value

$

21.87





$

21.73





$

21.35





$

21.29





$

21.75



Quoted market value



















High

$

26.74





$

23.90





$

22.50





$

21.95





$

19.00



Low

$

22.55





$

21.00





$

19.45





$

15.73





$

15.75



Close (1)

$

26.03





$

23.00





$

21.75





$

19.57





$

16.74



Common shares outstanding (1)

7,926,610





7,946,658





7,958,883





7,997,247





8,007,901



Average number of common shares outstanding

7,932,227





7,969,462





8,006,144





7,966,811





7,966,811



Average number of diluted common shares

outstanding

8,044,572





8,088,524





8,133,157





8,111,283





8,111,283



PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average total assets

0.91

%



0.91

%



1.09

%



(0.15)

%



0.90

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

8.35

%



8.35

%



9.78

%



(1.30)

%



7.78

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

10.65

%



10.69

%



12.53

%



(1.63)

%



9.93

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

2.85

%



2.79

%



2.98

%



3.04

%



2.89

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)



















Loans sold with servicing retained

$

285,392





$

290,033





$

298,514





$

301,377





$

289,524



Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

491,784





$

493,287





$

454,459





$

443,967





$

403,730



Total assets under management

$

2,859,877





$

2,814,727





$

2,768,405





$

2,702,722





$

2,664,951



ASSET QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual status loans

$

3,077





$

3,329





$

4,532





$

5,313





$

4,946



Performing troubled debt restructurings

$

26,189





$

28,947





$

22,200





$

23,257





$

20,536



Foreclosed assets

$

348





$

365





$

384





$

527





$

651



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

160





$

(58)





$

(50)





$

18





$

(113)



Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.25

%



0.28

%



0.38

%



0.43

%



0.38

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.18

%



0.19

%



0.26

%



0.31

%



0.30

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

0.73

%



0.78

%



0.78

%



0.79

%



0.73

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)



















Shareholders' equity to assets

10.64

%



10.88

%



10.83

%



11.17

%



11.29

%

Tier 1 leverage

8.37

%



8.46

%



8.56

%



8.37

%



8.76

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

13.07

%



13.81

%



13.77

%



12.97

%



12.90

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

13.07

%



13.81

%



13.77

%



12.97

%



12.90

%

Total risk-based capital

16.03

%



17.00

%



14.54

%



13.75

%



13.64

%

(1) At end of period





































































































Nine Months Ended



















September 30

2021



September 30

2020



September 30

2019

PER SHARE



























Basic earnings

















$

1.85





$

1.46





$

1.53



Diluted earnings

















$

1.82





$

1.43





$

1.50



Dividends

















$

0.81





$

0.81





$

0.78



Tangible book value

















$

21.87





$

21.75





$

20.66



Quoted market value



























High

















$

26.74





$

24.50





$

24.50



Low

















$

19.45





$

15.60





$

22.01



Close (1)

















$

26.03





$

16.74





$

22.30



Common shares outstanding (1)

















7,926,610





8,007,901





7,938,234



Average number of common shares outstanding

















7,948,578





7,945,762





7,895,610



Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

















8,065,252





8,096,802





8,084,965



PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average total assets

















0.97

%



0.82

%



0.89

%

Return on average shareholders' equity

















8.82

%



7.04

%



7.85

%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

















11.28

%



9.05

%



10.29

%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

















2.87

%



2.93

%



3.07

%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)



























Loans sold with servicing retained

















$

285,392





$

289,524





$

258,873



Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

















$

491,784





$

403,730





$

475,574



Total assets under management

















$

2,859,877





$

2,664,951





$

2,548,131



ASSET QUALITY (1)



























Nonaccrual status loans

















$

3,077





$

4,946





$

8,107



Performing troubled debt restructurings

















$

26,189





$

20,536





$

20,310



Foreclosed assets

















$

348





$

651





$

513



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

















$

52





$

(158)





$

193



Nonperforming loans to gross loans

















0.25

%



0.38

%



0.59

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

















0.18

%



0.30

%



0.42

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to gross loans

















0.73

%



0.73

%



0.69

%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)



























Shareholders' equity to assets

















10.64

%



11.29

%



11.71

%

Tier 1 leverage

















8.37

%



8.76

%



9.16

%

Common equity tier 1 capital

















13.07

%



12.90

%



12.58

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

















13.07

%



12.90

%



12.58

%

Total risk-based capital

















16.03

%



13.64

%



13.21

%

(1) At end of period

 

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020

Commercial

$

757,993





$

723,888





$

725,540





$

756,686





$

821,102



Agricultural

93,782





95,197





91,629





100,461





102,263



Residential real estate

321,620





312,567





305,909





307,543





304,559



Consumer

75,163





75,011





72,840





73,621





75,384



Gross loans

$

1,248,558





$

1,206,663





$

1,195,918





$

1,238,311





$

1,303,308









September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

430,950





$

428,410





$

404,710





$

375,395





$

353,082



Interest bearing demand deposits

374,137





326,971





328,440





302,444





287,809



Savings deposits

572,136





549,134





555,688





505,497





474,483



Certificates of deposit

312,027





326,214





331,413





358,165





354,210



Brokered certificates of deposit









14,029





14,029





14,029



Internet certificates of deposit

3,066





5,777





9,301





10,787





11,482



Total deposits

$

1,692,316





$

1,636,506





$

1,643,581





$

1,566,317





$

1,495,095









September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020

U.S. Treasury

$

192,069





$

132,593





$

29,371





$





$



States and political subdivisions

128,689





130,960





140,329





143,656





148,401



Auction rate money market preferred

3,246





3,260





3,224





3,237





3,194



Mortgage-backed securities

62,030





68,155





75,835





88,652





104,165



Collateralized mortgage obligations

100,767





109,294





116,865





101,983





107,294



Corporate

7,583





4,192





1,700





1,700







Available-for-sale securities, at fair

value

$

494,384





$

448,454





$

367,324





$

339,228





$

363,054









September 30

2021



June 30

2021



March 31

2021



December 31

2020



September 30

2020

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$

60,000





$

70,000





$

90,000





$

90,000





$

205,000



Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase without stated maturity dates

67,519





62,274





51,967





68,747





33,349



Subordinated debt, net of unamortized

issuance costs

29,136





29,121















Total borrowed funds

$

156,655





$

161,395





$

141,967





$

158,747





$

238,349



 

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30



2021



2020



2021



2020

Service charges and fees















ATM and debit card fees

$

1,156





$

1,003





$

3,282





$

2,680



Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

601





436





1,518





1,373



Freddie Mac servicing fee

177





162





572





476



Net OMSR income (loss)

(28)





271





(128)





(79)



Other fees for customer services

58





78





245





239



Total service charges and fees

1,964





1,950





5,489





4,689



Wealth management fees

772





649





2,274





1,877



Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

339





1,036





1,459





1,653



Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

201





187





577





558



Gains from redemption of corporate owned life

insurance policies









150





873



Other















Net income (loss) on joint venture investment





181









308



All other

91





57





265





346



Total other

91





238





265





654



Total noninterest income

$

3,367





$

4,060





$

10,214





$

10,304









Three Months Ended September 30



Nine Months Ended September 30



2021



2020



2021



2020

Compensation and benefits

$

6,116





$

6,101





$

17,693





$

17,763



Furniture and equipment

1,349





1,426





4,049





4,318



Occupancy

866





889





2,726





2,668



Other















Audit, consulting, and legal fees

665





417





1,553





1,348



ATM and debit card fees

473





373





1,352





1,024



Marketing costs

236





209





683





677



Memberships and subscriptions

234





188





662





546



Loan underwriting fees

238





199





628





577



FDIC insurance premiums

169





159





529





459



Director fees

166





168





505





527



Donations and community relations

198





131





452





566



All other

475





690





1,665





2,122



Total other noninterest expenses

2,854





2,534





8,029





7,846



Total noninterest expenses

$

11,185





$

10,950





$

32,497





$

32,595



 

