NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iSeatz is pleased to announce Ed Silver has joined the organization as its Chief Information Officer. In this new role, Silver will lead a robust team of engineers, operations professionals, product managers, project managers, and quality assurance specialists.
Silver brings over 25 years of travel technology and new product experience, including co-founding Travel Again, Lodging.com and Hudson Crossing. He will be tasked with growing iSeatz's core business, while also accelerating innovation and new product development.
"We are thrilled to land a travel technology veteran like Ed to help us continue to grow and innovate our offerings," said Kenneth Purcell, Founder and CEO at iSeatz. "With Ed's background, we're excited for how we can be at the forefront of helping our partners not only recover from the pandemic, but expand their loyalty offerings."
Silver joins the company at a time when growth is imminent as the travel industry continues to rebound from the global pandemic. Despite the headwinds facing the industry over the last year, iSeatz continued to make investments in its platform in 2020, so it would be poised for growth in 2021. iSeatz has been in business for 21 years and was recently awarded the Best Place to Work by New Orleans City Business after being a finalist for 9 years.
"I'm eager to get underway in this new role and help continue to grow the business and unlock the potential that iSeatz has to offer the industry," said Ed Silver, Chief Information Officer at iSeatz. "I look forward to utilizing my passion for blending technology, product management, innovation and marketing to accelerate growth for iSeatz and our clients."
Before iSeatz, Silver held leadership roles at Flight Centre Travel Group, iCARS powered by Limos.com, GBTA, Hudson Crossing and Lodging.com
About iSeatz
iSeatz is a New Orleans based technology company, focusing on integrating travel and lifestyle supply with global loyalty programs. With clients such as American Express, Expedia, Air Canada, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the iSeatz OneView Platform processes more than $4B in transactions, and 180B loyalty points annually.
iSeatz recently launched a product intended to streamline ancillary offerings, and allow deep integration into loyalty programs. The Ancillary Management System (AMS) offers robust reporting and thirteen product modules which allow companies to offer everything from rental cars to live event tickets through a seamless, mobile-enabled user experience.
