MINNEAPOLIS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to strengthen services for a wide range of partners in the Twin Cities and across the Midwest, ISG is joining forces with Architects Rego + Youngquist, LLC. (ARY) of St. Louis Park, Minnesota. As a premier provider of design services in the education, civic and cultural, and healthcare markets, ARY's talented professionals will add a wider breadth of expertise as they are integrated into ISG's multi-disciplinary team.
"Joining ISG provides an exciting opportunity for our architects and designers to accomplish more for our partners," says Paul Youngquist, AIA, CID, Principal at ARY. "Now supported with the full-service capabilities at a firm of ISG's size, our collective team will be able to more efficiently design innovative schools, auditoriums, and other facilities that have a lasting impact on their communities."
This acquisition significantly strengthens ISG's presence in the Twin Cities through the addition of ARY's architectural experience and extensive portfolio. ISG will be able to deliver greater expertise under one roof, simplifying the design and construction process for partners. The ARY team will move from its current space down the boulevard to ISG's recently opened Minneapolis West office.
"Based on ARY's long-standing reputation as a top planning and design firm in the Twin Cities and across Minnesota, ISG and its partners stand to benefit greatly," explains Lynn Bruns, PE, CEO at ISG. "Under Paul Youngquist and Robert Rego's leadership, ARY has established itself as a trusted partner to schools, churches, and healthcare providers across the region. We are excited about the opportunity to welcome them to the ISG team and continue making a difference through design."
About ISG
ISG, a 100 percent ESOP firm, has a rich history, which extends over 47 years, of building trusting relationships with clients, stakeholders, and the community. As a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning firm with 315+ professionals in offices throughout Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, ISG provides exceptional services, strategies, and guidance to a wide range of markets nationwide. ISG fosters strong collaboration between all firm disciplines, providing clients a diverse knowledge base, high level of creativity, and broad perspective. ISG was named among the 100 fastest growing firms, best places to work for, and market excellence leader in the United States by Zweig Group, recognized as a Top 500 Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine, and has earned spots on numerous Top Workplace and project recognition lists. To learn more about ISG, visit ISGInc.com.
