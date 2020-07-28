BRANFORD, Conn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, the leader in single-cell proteomics products, today announced an exclusive agreement with Neoline Technology Co, a leading distributor for next generation analytical systems, to distribute IsoPlexis' products in China.
IsoPlexis' IsoLight platform has received numerous awards, recognized as both The Scientist's and Fierce Life Science's #1 innovation for the ability to provide both single-cell sensitivity and highly multiplexed and quantitative functional ELISA detection together for the first time. IsoPlexis' IsoLight was also awarded the global Red Dot Design Award for its ease of use. These systems will now be available to customers, through its exclusive partner Neoline Technology Co, in China.
IsoPlexis' unique single-cell proteomics is helping to speed development of vaccine and antiviral therapies for infectious disease, like COVID-19. IsoPlexis is currently part of one of the largest COVID-19 consortiums in the US, with patient sample access in Seattle, Washington. Additionally, IsoPlexis has published high impact publications in research areas from cancer immunology, cellular and regenerative medicine, to infectious diseases, oncology, and neuroinflammation.
"We are very excited to partner with Neoline Technology Co, a leading distributor of life science systems and technology in China," said IsoPlexis Chief Executive Officer, Sean Mackay. "Our single-cell proteomics platform provides a wide range of applications across therapy and vaccine development, as well as biomarker discovery, and we look forward to our systems generating impactful data at leading global pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and academic institutions."
"With our cooperation with IsoPlexis, we expect the addition of their novel technology to provide Chinese clients with a powerful and highly efficient tool in terms of single cell protein analysis," said Hu Jun, CEO of Neoline.
ABOUT Neoline Technology Co:
Hangzhou Neoline Technology is one of the major distributors of importing scientific devices in the biomedical research and analytical chemistry fields in China. The company has more than 12 years of experience in the distribution business, as well as providing service for the basic biomedical research, assay development, and manufacturing.
Neoline is dedicated to using multi-omical approaches and devices to facilitate their clients with easy access to advanced technology, which could eventually lead to novel medical or pharmaceutical discoveries. Headquartered in Hangzhou, Neoline has a strong sales network across China, including sub-branches in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Jiangsu.
ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:
IsoPlexis (www.isoplexis.com) is dedicated to accelerating the fight against cancer and a range of the world's toughest diseases with its uniquely correlative, award-winning single-cell proteomics systems. By revealing unique immune biomarkers in small subsets of cells, we are advancing immunotherapies and targeted therapies to a more highly precise & personalized stage. Our integrated systems, named #1 innovation by the Scientist Magazine & Fierce, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology and biomarkers as we generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases.
