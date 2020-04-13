DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISOPURE® Company, the leader in high-quality, effective and innovative protein drinks and powders, today announces they have expanded the availability of their protein powder portfolio into over 1,600 Target stores nationwide, beginning April 5, 2020 with their ISOPURE® Infusions and Unflavored Zero Carb protein products.
ISOPURE® Infusions offer consumers a different approach to protein powder as it boasts a refreshingly light fruit flavored experience. At 90 calories per scoop, each serving of ISOPURE® Infusions contains 20 grams of GMO free, 100% whey protein, no artificial flavors or colors and is sweetened with only stevia leaf extract. ISOPURE® Infusions will be available at Target in two refreshing flavors: Tropical Punch and Citrus Lemonade, both in 16 serving containers.
"We have seen the ISOPURE® brand resonate very well with Target consumers through our test run last year and are thrilled to extend our partnership with the nationwide distribution and online availability of our ISOPURE® Infusions and ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored protein powders into the nutrition set at Target," said Corey Klein, ISOPURE® Senior Sales Manager.
ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein contains 25 grams of 100% pure, GMO free, whey protein isolate per scoop, stripped of fat, carbs, fillers, sugars and lactose, and no added colors, flavors or sweeteners. It's perfect for mixing into your favorite flavored beverages, soups, sauces and baked goods recipes. ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored Protein will be available in 1lb/16 serving containers.
"ISOPURE® Zero Carb Unflavored protein powder has gained a lot of momentum simply because it's a great way to help meet your daily protein needs by adding 25 grams of protein to your favorite meals and snacks," said Jonathan Ochoa, ISOPURE® Brand Manager. "It's the perfect addition to your favorite recipes whether a smoothie, soup, salad dressing or baked good. We're excited to see how Target consumers incorporate this protein powder into their wellness regimen."
ISOPURE® products provide quality, real world solutions for athletic, healthy living and purpose-driven consumers everywhere. As a brand, ISOPURE® strives for the purest protein and athletic fuel with the best macronutrient profile that technology can provide. All products use premium ingredients, 100% pure whey protein isolate and the latest formulation technologies to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles consisting of high protein, zero & low carb and fat paired with awesome taste.
"For the longest time, performance and healthy lifestyle nutrition has come with trade-offs in regards to taste, novelty, and convenience but that's changing. Consumers want their nutrition choices to be better and to do better," said Jonathan Thompson, General Manager for ISOPURE®. "ISOPURE® pushes the boundaries with each and every product and we don't compromise on performance and quality. We are excited to see large and influential retailers like Target recognize the quality of our products and we are thrilled to serve the health and wellness journey of their consumers."
About ISOPURE®
ISOPURE® was established in 1984 and has been formulating high-quality, effective and innovative protein drinks and powders ever since. In 1998, the protein drink market was revolutionized with the introduction of ISOPURE®, a water-based, fruit flavored, zero carb ready-to-drink protein beverage. Since the beginning, ISOPURE® formulas have continued to provide quality, real world solutions for athletic, healthy living and purpose-driven endeavors everywhere. ISOPURE® formulas fuel athletic performance using premium ingredients (100% whey protein isolate) and the latest formulation technologies to deliver outstanding macronutrient profiles (high protein, zero & low carbs and fat) with awesome taste. And still to this day, we strive for the purest protein and athletic fuel with the best macronutrient profile that technology can provide. ISOPURE® products can be found throughout natural product and specialty retail stores, gyms, and fitness centers, most online retailers and at theISOPUREcompany.com.
About Target Corporation
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,800 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or for more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.