NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced the results of its 2021–2022 International Board of Directors election, revealing a slate of strategic leaders who represent a variety of pharmaceutical industry sectors. The election is run by an independent third party who provides ISPE with the final audited results.
The Board is responsible for the governance and strategic direction of the Society and will assume their elected positions at the 2021 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo, taking place from 31 October–3 November in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
The following pharmaceutical industry leaders have been elected to the 2021–2022 ISPE International Board of Directors:
Officers:
- Chair: Jörg Zimmermann, Vice President, Vetter Development Service, External Affairs, Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co.
- Vice Chair: Michael L. Rutherford, Executive Director, Computer Systems Quality & Data Integrity, Syneos Health
- Treasurer: Scott W. Billman, Global Head of Engineering, Biogen
- Secretary: Jeffrey A. Biskup, PE, CEO and Chairman of the Board, CRB
- Past Chair: Joanne R. Barrick, RPh, Advisor, Global Validation, Eli Lilly and Company
Re-elected Directors:
- Ylva Ek, Chief Quality Officer (CQO), KeyPlants AB
- Lou W. Kennedy, CEO and Owner, Nephron Pharmaceuticals
New Directors:
- Georg Singewald, PhD, VP, Head of Global Quality Control, Genentech, A Member of the Roche Group
- Timothy J.N. Watson, PhD, Executive Director & Team Leader, CMC Advisory Office, Pfizer Inc.
Board Members Continuing a Term in 2021-2022
In addition to those named above, the following Directors were elected in 2020 to serve a two-year term and will continue their service on the Board:
- Vivianne J. Arencibia, Independent Consultant, Arencibia Quality Compliance Associates
- Nina S. Cauchon, PhD, Director Regulatory Affairs, CMC, Amgen Inc.
- Chris Chen, PhD, CEO, WuXi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- David Doleski, Compliance Head for Biologics Quality Operations, Sanofi
- Teresa Minero, Founder & CEO, LifeBee - Digitalizing Life Sciences
- Hirofumi Suzuki, PhD, Senior Regulatory CMC Adviser, Bayer Yakuhin Ltd.
Explore the ISPE Board of Directors Election webpage for complete biographical information on all members of ISPE's International Board.
About ISPE
The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) is the world's largest not-for-profit association serving its members through leading scientific, technical, and regulatory advancement across the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle. The 18,000+ Members of ISPE provide solutions to complex pharmaceutical industry challenges through innovation, member and workforce development, technical, regulatory and compliance collaborations in more than 90 countries around the world. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its worldwide headquarters and training center in North Bethesda, Maryland USA, and its operations center in Tampa, Florida USA.
