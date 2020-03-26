TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2019.
Selected Financial Figures for the Fourth Quarter 2019:
$m
Q4/19
Q4/18
2019
2018
IC share in ICL profit
22
39
220
588
IC share in Bazan profit
-
-
33
61
Amortization of excess cost
(2)
(3)
(11)
(12)
Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level
(27)
(23)
(86)
(96)
Profit (loss) from re-measurement to fair value of collar[1] options
-
3
2
(26)
Tax income of IC headquarters
-
32
-
34
Net Profit (Loss) to company's shareholders
(7)
48
158
549
Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level[2]
As of December 31, 2019, total financial liabilities were $1,605 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $590 million.
Net debt as of December 31, 2019 totaled $981 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivatives transactions, which decrease the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $34 million. As of September 30, 2019, the net debt was $1,000m.
As of December 31, 2019, the collar loan expired, as of September 30, 2019 its balance was $2 million.
Additional updates
Following the outbreak of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and its spread to many other countries, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world and in Israel as well. The spread of the virus has, among other things, disrupted the supply chain, decreased global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as the decline in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world.
As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies and the market value of its traded held companies. For more details see detailed report.
In the near future, the promotion and realization of IC investment strategy will be subject to the development of the COVID-19 outbreak and the situation of the markets.
IC Total Assets, Net
$m
31/12/2019
Assets
ICL (~587m shares, market value[3])
2,761
Bazan (~1,058m shares , market value3)
531
Total Assets
3,292
IC's Net Debt
981
Total Assets, net
2,311
[1] During September 2014, IC entered into a financial transaction in relation to 36.2 million shares of ICL. Under its framework, IC will receive protection from a decrease in the price of ICL shares below an average price, which is set at a level of 90% of the US public offering price of ICL, and the counterparties will benefit from an increase in the share price of ICL shares above an average price, which is set at a level of 130% of the US public offering price of ICL.
[2] Israel Corp and its wholly owned controlled headquarter companies.
[3] As of December 31 2019.
