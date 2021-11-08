PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A collaboration announced today between two centers of excellence in the medical field could lead to international advances in pediatric care. ALYN Hospital, Pediatric & Adolescent Rehabilitation Center, Israel's renowned pediatric rehabilitation center, and Philadelphia International Medicine (PIM), a provider of specialized services and education that connects ten leading Philadelphia-area medical centers with the international community, are partnering to establish the ALYN-PIM Health Gateway Initiative.
The ALYN-PIM Health Gateway Initiative marks PIM's first official collaboration with an Israeli hospital. Within PIM's network, the partnership will initially focus on Nemours Children's Hospital, one of the largest and most respected pediatric medical institutions in the United States.
Through knowledge-sharing between physicians, research projects, professional meetings and more, the ALYN-PIM Health Gateway Initiative will advance education, assist in the sharing and developing of new techniques and technologies for treating pediatric patients, and, above all, improve patient care worldwide.
"Medical education, research, and innovation are ongoing activities at ALYN, and enhancing knowledge is always to our patients' benefit," said Dr. Maurit Beeri, Director General of ALYN Hospital. "Nemours has some of the best pediatric physicians in the United States. By partnering with PIM, we can build a valuable health gateway together, connecting our medical teams and professionals to bring immeasurable benefits and advance pediatric care worldwide."
ALYN is recognized worldwide for its innovative approach to pediatric rehabilitation. A dedicated innovation space at the hospital, ALYNovation, specializes in developing cutting-edge technology that can improve the lives of children with disabilities, working with startups to accelerate the speed at which these technologies are able to help patients across the world.
"ALYN's integrated and holistic approach to patient care and commitment to innovation make this partnership a natural fit," said Edgar Vesga, CEO and President of PIM. "It is important to us that we can continue to make quality medical care available to international patients, and we see cooperation with ALYN as an ideal way to achieve this goal. Connecting Israel with Philadelphia opens many doors for both organizations to collaborate to improve the future of medicine."
About ALYN
ALYN Hospital in Jerusalem is one of the leading healthcare providers in Israel, dedicated to providing the best quality of medical and rehabilitation treatment for children facing physical challenges, both congenital and acquired. ALYN enables them to function to the best of their ability and integrate into their family life within the framework of a supportive community. ALYN is affiliated with the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine and offers advanced care from birth to adulthood. With more than 90 years of experience, it is now one of the world leaders in pediatric rehabilitation. https://www.alyn.org/
About PIM
PIM provides international patients and physicians with access to an unmatched network of world-renowned doctors, surgeons and hospitals that deliver personalized medical, surgical and rehabilitative care ranked among the best in the world. PIM is owned and operated by Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Temple University Hospital, and Fox Chase Cancer Center and affiliated with Wills Eye Hospital, Rothman Institute, Main Line Health, Nemours Children's Hospital (Delaware), Magee Rehabilitation Hospital, the Vincera Institute, and the Renfrew Center. https://www.philadelphiamedicine.com/
Media Contact
Whitney Bain, ALYN Hospital and Philadelphia International Medicine, 954-379-2115, whitney@redbanyan.com
SOURCE ALYN Hospital and Philadelphia International Medicine