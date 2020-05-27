TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that Shufersal, Israel's leading retail company, has chosen Pcysys' Automated Penetration Testing Platform, PenTera™, to continuously test its security controls.
"As a major retail company in these unique times, we needed to expand our online and shipping operations in order to support the growth in consumer demand as well as deal with the challenge of a remote workforce," says Dmitri Degtyar, CISO at Shufersal. "It has been critical for us, now more than ever, to have on-demand and instant visibility to the network and constantly stay ahead in the remediation of vulnerabilities as our attack surface has grown. PenTera enables us to build an actionable security strategy that supports secure business continuity."
Requiring no agents or pre-installations, the PenTera platform uses algorithms to scan and ethically penetrate the local or remote network with the latest ethical hacking techniques. PenTera prioritizes remediation efforts by weighing each vulnerability as part of the complete attack vector, focusing on the breachable vulnerabilities that take part in the "kill-chain." By aligning with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the platform provides the enterprise infrastructure with a consistently high standard of security testing.
"It's very humbling to have a product that genuinely provides a solution to the challenges of these times," says Sivan Harel, Regional Sales Director for Israel at Pcysys. "Shufersal acknowledged the importance of continuous security validation well before, and therefore are now fully equipped to securely support their changing business needs on the spot."
About Shufersal
Shufersal is Israel's leading retailer. The company aims to provide high-quality and diverse products to all its customers, rewarding its workers, and fair treating its suppliers. In 1958, Shufersal opened its first store in Tel-Aviv – the first modern supermarket of its kind in Israel. The success of that first store was leveraged into growth, resulting in Shufersal's current position with hundreds of branches across Israel – from Kiryat Shmona in the north to Eilat in the south and an average of 2 million weekly customers.
About Pcysys
Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the automated network penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces cybersecurity risk. The platform runs on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.
