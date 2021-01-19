NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common and preferred stock dividends.
iStar Common Stock
NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101
Record
Payment
Distribution
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Return of
03/02/20
03/16/20
$0.100000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.100000
06/01/20
06/15/20
0.110000
0.000000
0.000000
0.110000
09/01/20
09/15/20
0.110000
0.000000
0.000000
0.110000
12/01/20
12/15/20
0.110000
0.000000
0.000000
0.110000
$0.430000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.430000
8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408
Record
Payment
Distribution
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Return of
03/02/20
03/16/20
$0.500000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.500000
06/01/20
06/15/20
0.500000
0.000000
0.000000
0.500000
09/01/20
09/15/20
0.500000
0.000000
0.000000
0.500000
12/01/20
12/15/20
0.500000
0.000000
0.000000
0.500000
$2.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$2.000000
7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705
Record
Payment
Distribution
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Return of
03/02/20
03/16/20
$0.478125
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.478125
06/01/20
06/15/20
0.478125
0.000000
0.000000
0.478125
09/01/20
09/15/20
0.478125
0.000000
0.000000
0.478125
12/01/20
12/15/20
0.478125
0.000000
0.000000
0.478125
$1.912500
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.912500
7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804
Record
Payment
Distribution
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Return of
03/02/20
03/16/20
$0.468750
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.468750
06/01/20
06/15/20
0.468750
0.000000
0.000000
0.468750
09/01/20
09/15/20
0.468750
0.000000
0.000000
0.468750
12/01/20
12/15/20
0.468750
0.000000
0.000000
0.468750
$1.875000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$1.875000
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.