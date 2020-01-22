NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) announced the tax treatment of its 2019 common and preferred stock dividends.
iStar Common Stock
NYSE: STAR
CUSIP: 45031U-101
Record
Payment
Distribution per
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section
03/04/19
03/15/19
$0.090000
$0.000000
$0.090000
$0.030605
05/15/19
05/31/19
0.100000
0.000000
0.100000
$0.034006
08/15/19
08/30/19
0.100000
0.000000
0.100000
$0.034006
11/18/19
12/02/19
0.100000
0.000000
0.100000
$0.034006
$0.390000
$0.000000
$0.390000
$0.132623
8.00% Series D Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prD
CUSIP: 45031U-408
Record
Payment
Distribution per
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section
03/04/19
03/15/19
$0.500000
$0.000000
$0.500000
$0.170029
06/03/19
06/17/19
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000
0.170029
08/15/19
08/30/19
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000
0.170029
11/18/19
12/02/19
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000
0.170029
$2.000000
$0.000000
$2.000000
$0.680116
7.65% Series G Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prG
CUSIP: 45031U-705
Record
Payment
Distribution per
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section
03/04/19
03/15/19
$0.478125
$0.000000
$0.478125
$0.162590
06/03/19
06/17/19
0.478125
0.000000
$0.478125
0.162590
08/15/19
08/30/19
0.478125
0.000000
$0.478125
0.162590
11/18/19
12/02/19
0.478125
0.000000
$0.478125
0.162590
$1.912500
$0.000000
$1.912500
$0.650360
7.50% Series I Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $25.00
NYSE: STAR prI
CUSIP: 45031U-804
Record
Payment
Distribution per
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section
03/04/19
03/15/19
$0.468750
$0.000000
$0.468750
$0.159402
06/03/19
06/17/19
0.468750
0.000000
0.468750
0.159402
08/15/19
08/30/19
0.468750
0.000000
0.468750
0.159402
11/18/19
12/02/19
0.468750
0.000000
0.468750
0.159402
$1.875000
$0.000000
$1.875000
$0.637608
4.50% Series J Preferred Stock | Liquidation Preference: $50.00
CUSIP: 45031U-887
Record
Payment
Distribution per
Ordinary Income
Capital Gain
Unrecaptured Section
03/04/19
03/15/19
$0.562500
$0.000000
$0.562500
$0.191283
06/03/19
06/17/19
0.562500
0.000000
0.562500
0.191283
08/15/19
08/30/19
0.562500
0.000000
0.562500
0.191283
11/18/19
12/02/19
0.562500
0.000000
0.562500
0.191283
$2.250000
$0.000000
$2.250000
$0.765132
* * *
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and more than $35 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.