NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar (NYSE: STAR) (the "Company") announced today that it has launched an offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem the $400 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022 and to pay related premiums, fees and expenses.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are the joint book-running managers for the offering. The notes will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the offered notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The redemption of the Company's 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022 will be made solely pursuant to a redemption notice delivered pursuant to the applicable indenture, and nothing contained in this press release constitutes a notice of redemption of the Company's 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2022.

The notes will be offered by means of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained for free by searching the SEC online database (EDGAR) on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.  Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers at the following addresses or telephone numbers:

BofA Securities
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd Fl.
Charlotte, NC 28255-0001
Attn: Prospectus Department
dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
1-866-803-9204



Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com
1-888-603-5847 (toll-free)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10014
Attn: Prospectus Department
prospectus@morganstanley.com
1-866-718-1649



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282
Attn: Prospectus Department
Prospectus-NY@ny.email.gs.com
1-212-902-1171


