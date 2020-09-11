iStar_Logo.jpg

iStar logo. (PRNewsFoto/iStar Financial Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/iStar)

 By iStar Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET.

iStar's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through iStar's website, www.istar.com, in the "Investors" section. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the website.

                    

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades. Additional information on iStar is available on its website at www.istar.com.

 

