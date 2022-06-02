White to lead Odyssey's global technology strategy and technology operations
DANBURY, Conn., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/-- Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey), a global leader in logistics and technology solutions, announced that Nicole White has joined the executive team effective June 1, 2022. White, a two-time CIO of the Year award winner, will be responsible for Odyssey's technology strategy and global IT operations. White has extensive experience in supply chain and logistics IT strategy and execution and has provided business-aligned solutions across a variety of global organizations.
Prior to joining Odyssey, White served as a VP of Global IT Strategic Projects at XPO Logistics and most recently, as CIO at Redwood Logistics. During her tenure at Redwood, she drove technology adoption and expanded the organization's market share and was named Chicago CIO of the Year in 2021 (ORBIE award). She also was named Charlotte CIO of the Year in 2019 for her leading role in information technology at DCLI, Inc.
"We are thrilled to have Nicole join Odyssey as part of our executive team," said Keith Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey. "Her experience in IT and logistics is impressive and we look forward to her technology leadership as we strive to increase efficiencies and revenue across our organization."
Throughout her 15-year career, White has proven herself adept at developing global IT processes and integrations, improving infrastructure, integrating acquisitions and maximizing technology operations. She is also Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified by BMGI. White holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Western Michigan University and an MBA with Distinction from DePaul Graduate School of Business in Chicago.
About Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey)
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation (Odyssey) is a global logistics provider with a freight network exceeding $3B. Our portfolio of multimodal logistics services includes intermodal, rail, ground transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, managed services and consulting. Our adaptive approach to solving modern logistics challenges differentiates us in the markets we serve. In addition to being certified by the American Chemistry Council as a Responsible Care® partner company we consistently exceed customer expectations by integrating analytics, carrier relationships, specialized assets, sustainability strategies and deep international expertise.
