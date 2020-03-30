SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGreat, a fast-rising provider of advanced IT solutions, announced today that it joined the Google Cloud Partner Program after meeting all the requirements set out by the organization and demonstrating competency in its core areas of expertise.
The agreement is the latest addition to AppGreat's strategic portfolio, alongside the likes of eCommerce giant Shopify, web security leaders Reblaze and distributed database experts RavenDB.
AppGreat focuses on providing a range of IT services to clients in various verticals. These include native mobile transformation - converting HTML5-based mobile apps to full native mobile iOS and Android solutions - web development including engineering, scripting, security and privacy configuration, and the construction of master data management systems to foster cross-organizational knowledge sharing.
The company also offers cloud migration services, ensuring the smooth transfer of data and applications from on-premises storage to the cloud or between platforms, architecture consultancy including the strategic mapping and optimization of system and software components for enhanced operational efficiency, and SDLC transformation, comprising product development and project management to maximize R&D capacity throughout the life cycle.
Josh Shoham, CEO of AppGreat said: "We are delighted to have had our expertise recognized and rewarded by Google. Having developed solutions for companies in some of the most challenging verticals around, we're confident that this relationship will enable us to rapidly scale our operations."
For questions about this release, please contact Vesela Vasileva, Google cloud sales manager at AppGreat: ves.vasileva@appgr8.com telephone: +359-88-9998655.
About AppGreat
AppGreat applies leading-edge tools and technologies to solve the challenges facing the world's most ambitious companies in multiple industries, enabling them to reduce operational costs, win greater market share and achieve optimal ROI.
Clients benefit from AppGreat management's decades of experience on the front lines of the systems and software sector, while the company's collaborative approach enables it to deliver robust solutions that are proven to deliver on corporate objectives.
AppGreat is based in Sofia, Bulgaria with offices in Tel Aviv