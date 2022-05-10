BAODING, China, May 10 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "In the first quarter of 2022, our business was significantly affected by the dynamic and challenging macro environment and resurgence of COVID-19. We have resumed our business operation, and we expect to actively improve our business plans and launch a series of initiatives to optimize our revenue structure and diversify our business to counter the adverse effects of COVID-19 and the governmental policy developments on our operations and financial results. Looking forward, we believe our business fundamentals will defend our leading position in the industry and we remain intently focused on ramping production,broadening the market, and driving long-term value for shareholders in 2022 and beyond."

First Quarter 2022Unaudited Financial Results





For the Three Months Ended March 31,

 ($ millions)



2022



2021



% Change

 Revenues



15.48



24.21



-36.1%

 Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*



13.10



16.96



-22.8%

 Light-Weight CMP**



1.93



3.75



-48.6%

 Offset Printing Paper



-



2.12



-100.0%

 Tissue Paper Products



0.40



1.25



-68.2%

  Face Masks



0.06



0.13



-56.6%















 Gross profit



0.31



1.83



-83.0%

 Gross profit (loss) margin



2.0%



7.6%



-5.6 pp****

 Regular Corrugating Medium Paper ("CMP")*



5.4%



8.5%



-3.1 pp****

 Light-Weight CMP**



8.2%



10.9%



-2.7 pp****

 Offset Printing Paper



-



19.4%



-19.4 pp****

 Tissue Paper Products***



-141.5%



-36.5%



-105.0 pp****

 Face Masks



29.5%



18.8%



10.7pp****















 Operating loss



-2.96



-0.72



-308.2%

 Net loss



-2.49



-4.34



42.7%

 EBITDA



1.20



-0.07



1,814.3%

 Basic and Diluted lossper share



-0.03



-0.12



75.0%















 * Products from PM6













 ** Products from PM1













 *** Products from PM8 and PM9













 **** pp represents percentage points













 

  • Revenue decreased by 36.1% to approximately $15.48 million, mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of regular CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.
  • Gross profit decreased by 83.0% to approximately $0.31 million. Total gross margin decreased by 5.6 percentage point to 2.0%. 
  • Loss from operations was approximately $2.96 million, compared to loss from operations of approximately $0.72 million for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was approximately $2.49 million, or loss per share of $0.03, compared to net loss of approximately $4.34 million, or loss per share of $0.12, for the same period of last year.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was approximately $1.20 million, compared to negative $0.07 million for the same period of last year.

Revenue

For the first quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased by 36.1%, to approximately $15.48 million from approximately $24.21 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in total revenue was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of regular CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.

The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASP by product for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively:



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2022



2021



Revenue

($'000)



Volume

(tonne)



ASP

($/tonne)



Revenue

($'000)



Volume

(tonne)



ASP

($/tonne)

 Regular CMP

13,099



25,245



519



16,964



33,626



504

 Light-Weight CMP

1,927



3,841



502



3,748



7,670



489

 Offset Printing Paper

-



-



-



2,116



3,142



673

 Tissue Paper Products

398



397



1,003



1,251



1,120



1,117

 Total

15,425



29,483



523



24,079



45,558



529



Revenue

($'000)



Volume

(thousand

pieces)



ASP

($/thousand

pieces)



Revenue

($'000)



Volume

(thousand

pieces)



ASP

($/thousand

pieces)

 Face Masks

57



3,014



19



130



3,836



34

Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and light-Weight CMP, decreased by 27.5%, to approximately $15.03 million and accounted for 97.1% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $20.71 million, or 85.6% of total revenue for the same period of last year. The Company sold 29,086 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $517/tonne in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 41,296 tonnes at an ASP of $502/tonne in the same period of last year.

Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP decreased by 22.8%, to approximately $13.10 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $16.96 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 25,245 tonnes of regular CMPat an ASP of $519/tonne during the first quarter of 2022, compared to 33,626 tonnes at an ASP of $504/tonne for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP decreased by 48.6%, to approximately $1.93 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $3.75 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 3,841 tonnes of light-weight CMP at an ASP of $502/tonne for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 7,670 tonnes at an ASP of $489/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from offset printing paper was nil  for the first quarter of 2022, compared to revenue of approximately $2.12 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 3,142 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $673/tonne in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue from tissue paper products decreased by 68.2%, to approximately $0.40 million for the first quarter of 2022, from approximately $1.25 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 397 tonnes of tissue paper products at an ASP of $1,003/tonne for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 1,120 tonnes at an ASP of $1,117/tonne for the same period of last year.

Revenue from face masks decreased by 56.6%, to approximately $56,596 for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, from $130,458 for the same period of last year. The Company sold 3,014 thousand pieces of face masks for the first quarter of2022, compared to 3,836 thousand pieces of face masks for the same period oflast year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Total cost of sales decreased by 32.2%, to approximately $15.17 million for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately $22.38 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in overall cost of sales was mainly due to the decrease in sales quantity of regular CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products.  Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, and tissue paper products were $491, $461,$nil and $2,424, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $462, $435, $543 and $1,525, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Total gross profit was approximately $0.31 million for the first quarter of 2022, compare to the gross profit of approximately $1.83 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross margin was 2.0% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 7.6% for the same period of last year. Gross profit(loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper products and face mask products were 5.4%, 8.2%, nil%, -141.5% and 29.5%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 8.5%, 10.9%, 19.4%, -36.5% and 18.8%, respectively, for the same period of last year.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased by 29.2%, to approximately $3.30 million for the first quarter of 2022 from approximately $2.56 million for the same period of last year.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was approximately $2.96 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 308.2%, from loss from operations of approximately $0.72 million for the same period of last year. Operating loss margin was 19.1% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to operating loss margin of 3.0% for the same period of last year.

Net Loss

Net loss was approximately $2.49 million, or loss per share of $0.03, compared to net loss of approximately $4.34 million, or loss per share of $0.12, for the same period of last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was approximately $1.20 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to approximately negative $0.07 million for the same period of last year.

Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

(Amounts expressed in US$)

















 For the Three Months Ended March 31,

 ($ millions)



2022





2021

 Net loss



-2.49





-4.34

 Add: Income tax



-0.35





-0.10

  Net interest expense



0.27





0.28

  Depreciation and amortization



3.77





4.09

 EBITDA



1.20





-0.07

Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including related party loans) of approximately $15.36 million, $13.58 million and $2.99 million, respectively, compared to  approximately $11.20 million, $13.52 million and $2.98 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021.

Net accounts receivable was approximately $4.98 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $4.87 million as of December 31, 2021. Net inventory was approximately $4.35 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to approximately $5.84 million as of December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had current assets of approximately $48.62 million and current liabilities of approximately $19.94 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $28.68 million. This was compared to current assets of approximately $55.52 million and current liabilities of approximately $20.43 million, resulting in a working capital of approximately $35.09 million as of December 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $4.41 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of approximately $8.28 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $7.18 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $0.04 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $6.89 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to approximately $41.79 million for the same period of last year.

About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.

Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products and single-use face masks in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company

Email: ir@itpackaging.cn 

Tel: +86 312 8698215

Investor Relations

Ascent Investor Relations LLC Ms. Tina Xiao

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

Tel: +1-917-609-0333

 

 

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021







March 31,





December 31,







2022





2021







(Unaudited)





(Audited)



ASSETS













Current Assets













Cash and bank balances



$

15,358,443





$

11,201,612



Restricted cash





-







-



Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $73,563 and

$69,053 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)





4,984,738







4,868,934



Inventories





4,354,676







5,844,895



Prepayments and other current assets





23,025,189







25,796,640



Due from related parties





892,743







7,804,068





















Total current assets





48,615,789







55,516,149





















Prepayment on property, plant and equipment





-







43,446,210



Finance lease right-of-use assets, net





2,254,357







2,286,459



Property, plant, and equipment, net





174,077,916







126,587,428



Value-added tax recoverable





2,396,938







2,430,277



Deferred tax asset non-current





11,666,488







11,268,679



Total Assets



$

239,011,488





$

241,535,202





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Current Liabilities

















Short-term bank loans



$

5,984,374





$

5,958,561



Current portion of long-term loans from credit union





6,868,089







6,838,465



Lease liability





228,051







210,161



Accounts payable





72,616







10,255



Advance from customers





39,866







39,694



Due to related parties





727,433







727,433



Accrued payroll and employee benefits





278,287







291,206



Other payables and accrued liabilities





5,739,631







5,250,539



Income taxes payable





-







1,108,038



Total current liabilities





19,938,347







20,434,352





















Loans from credit union





2,992,974







2,980,065



Deferred gain on sale-leaseback





131,185







155,110



Lease liability - non-current





84,204







152,233



Derivative liability





1,676,946







2,063,534



Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without recourse to

the Company of $17,240,190 and $17,924,475 as of March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively)





24,823,656







25,785,294





















Commitments and Contingencies



































Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock, 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per share,

99,049,900 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and

December, 31,2021.





99,050







99,050



Additional paid-in capital





88,927,787







88,927,787



Statutory earnings reserve





6,080,574







6,080,574



Accumulated other comprehensive income





11,422,306







10,496,168



Retained earnings





107,658,115







110,146,329



Total stockholders' equity





214,187,832







215,749,908



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



$

239,011,488





$

241,535,202



 

 

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022





2021

















Revenues



$

15,481,618





$

24,209,427



Cost of sales





(15,171,173)







(22,378,422)





















Gross Profit





310,445







1,831,005





















Selling, general and administrative expenses





(3,300,881)







(2,555,318)



Gain on acquisition





34,003







-





















Loss from Operations





(2,956,433)







(724,313)





















Other Income (Expense):

















Interest income





3,455







4,333



Subsidy income





-







196,787



Interest expense





(270,813)







(278,901)



Gain (Loss) on derivative liability





386,588







(3,636,967)



Loss before Income Taxes





(2,837,203)







(4,439,061)





















Provision for Income Taxes





348,989







100,205





















Net Loss





(2,488,214)







(4,338,856)





















Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment





926,138







(1,468,770)





















Total Comprehensive Loss



$

(1,562,076)





$

(5,807,626)





















Losses Per Share:



































Basic and Diluted Losses per Share



$

(0.03)





$

(0.12)





















Outstanding – Basic and Diluted





99,049,900







36,156,280



 

 

IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 31,







2022





2021



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net income



$

(2,488,214)





$

(4,338,856)



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization





3,773,236







4,092,487



(Gain) Loss on derivative liability





(386,588)







3,636,967



Gain on acquisition





(34,001)







-



Allowance for bad debts





4,211







52,018



Deferred tax





(348,989)







(589,094)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable





(98,921)







(2,920,798)



Prepayments and other current assets





3,056,189







(3,645,323)



Inventories





1,515,515







(6,270,151)



Accounts payable





62,315







1,785,742



Related parties





-







(311,679)



Accrued payroll and employee benefits





(14,181)







86,375



Other payables and accrued liabilities





483,666







(84,719)



Income taxes payable





(1,112,820)







226,699



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities





4,411,418







(8,280,332)





















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

















Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(368,504)







(44,599)



Acquisition of land





(6,807,468)







-



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities





(7,175,972)







(44,599)





















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

















Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net





-







41,837,553



Payment of capital lease obligation





(51,708)







(43,230)



Loan repaid by a related party





6,945,022







-





















Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities





6,893,314







41,794,323





















Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents





28,071







(170,838)





















Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents





4,156,831







33,298,554





















Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period





11,201,612







4,142,437





















Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period



$

15,358,443





$

37,440,991





















Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

















Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost



$

85,094





$

97,642



Cash paid for income taxes



$

1,112,820





$

262,191





















Cash and bank balances





15,358,443







37,440,991



Restricted cash





-







-



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash

flows





15,358,443







37,440,991



 

 

