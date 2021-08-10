BAODING, China, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) ("IT Tech Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenues
46.53
26.36
76.5%
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper
30.25
17.37
74.1%
Light-Weight CMP**
6.56
4.50
45.7%
Offset Printing Paper
7.18
1.26
469.2%
Tissue Paper Products
2.43
2.38
2.0%
Face Masks
0.11
0.85
-87.1%
Gross profit
3.03
2.56
18.4%
Gross profit (loss) margin
6.5%
9.7%
-3.2 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper
5.1%
9.0%
-3.9 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
6.7%
12.5%
-5.8 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
17.8%
23.7%
-5.9pp****
Tissue Paper Products***
-9.6%
-15.7%
6.1 pp****
Face Masks
10.0%
59.5%
-49.5 pp****
Operating income (loss)
0.43
-0.80
154.0%
Net loss
-0.45
-0.98
-53.8%
EBITDA
9.03
2.90
210.9%
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
-0.01
-0.04
75.8%
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
- Revenue increased by 76.5% to $46.53 million, primarily attributable to the increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper, as well as the increase in Average Selling Prices ("ASPs") of CMP and tissue paper products.
- Gross profit was $3.03 million, compared to $2.56 million for the same period of last year. Gross margin was 6.5%, compared to 9.7% for the same period of last year.
- Income from operations was $0.43 million, compared to the loss from operations of $0.80 million for the same period of last year. Operating income margin was 0.9% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Net loss was $0.45 million, or loss per share of $0.01, compared to net loss of $0.98 million, or loss per share of $0.04, for the same period of last year.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $9.03 million, compared to $2.90 million for the same period of last year.
Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We continued to making improvements in the sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper products for this quarter. Our total revenue increased by 76.5% to $46.5 million, resulting from a 33.9% growth of overall sales volume and a 36.0% increase in average selling prices over all categories of products. We recorded a 18.4% increase of gross profit and an operating income of $0.43 million.
Amid robust domestic market demand for tissue paper products and improved production efficiency, we continue to expand our capacity by launching a new tissue paper production line("PM10")that will greatly boost our overall performance. The Company has obtained approval for surgical mask products from local Food and Drug Administration and has completed all preparation and testing works at the mask production line with an annual estimated production capacity of 45 million pieces of masks, potentially creating promising financial returns. The Company obtained the first batch of new utility patents to keep its great work on technology innovation in the future. In addition, we are also expanding the business to high and new technology business such as combined heat and power generation project utilizing bio mass technology project ("Biomass CHP Project") and expect to diversify our sources of revenue and ensure our stable modes of profit-making."
Revenue
For the second quarter of 2021, total revenue increased by $20.17 million, or 76.5%, to $46.53 million from $26.36 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and average selling prices of CMP and tissue paper products. The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASPs by products for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively:
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
30,252
60,507
500
17,372
46,980
370
Light-Weight CMP
6,561
13,491
486
4,503
12,611
357
Offset Printing Paper
7,184
10,415
690
1,262
2,183
578
Tissue Paper Products
2,428
2,196
1,106
2,380
2,884
825
Total
46,426
86,609
536
25,517
64,658
395
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Face Masks
109
2,635
41
846
6,280
135
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and Light-Weight CMP, increased by $14.94 million, or 68.3%, to $36.81 million and accounted for 79.1% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $21.87 million, or 83.0% of total revenue, for the same period of last year. The Company sold 73,998 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $497/tonne in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 59,591 tonnes at an ASP of $367/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by $12.88 million, or 74.1%, to $30.25 million, resulting from sales of 60,507 tonnes at an ASP of $500/tonne, during the second quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of $17.37 million, resulting from sales of 46,980 tonnes at an ASP of $370/tonne, for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by $2.06 million, or 45.7%, to $6.56 million, resulting from sales of 13,491 tonnes at an ASP of $486/tonne for the second quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of $4.50 million, resulting from sales of 12,611 tonnes at an ASP of $357/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper increased by $5.92 million, or 469.2%, to $7.18 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $1.26 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 10,415 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $690/tonne in the second quarter of 2021, compared to sales volume of 2,183 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $578/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from tissue paper products increased by $0.05 million, or 2.0%, to $2.43 million, resulting from sales of 2,196 tonnes at an ASP of $1,106/tonne, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to revenue of $2.38 million, resulting from sales of 2,884 tonnes at an ASP of $825/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue generated from selling face masks was $0.11 million for the second quarter of 2021. The Company sold 2,635 thousand pieces of face masks in the second quarter of 2021.
Gross Profit (Loss) and Gross Profit (Loss) Margin
Total cost of sales increased by $19.70 million, or 82.8%, to $43.51 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $23.80 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total cost of sales was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper products, as well as increase in material costs. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products were $475, $454, $567 and $1,211, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $336, $312, $441 and $955 per tonne, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross profit was $3.03 million for the second quarter of 2021, compare to the gross loss of $2.56 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross profit margin was 6.5% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the gross loss margin of 9.7% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper and face mask products were 5.1%, 6.7%, 17.8%, -9.6% and 10.0%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 9.0%, 12.5%, 23.7%, -15.7% and 59.5%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.76 million, or 22.6%, to $2.60 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $3.36 million for the same period of last year. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A was 5.6% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12.7% for the same period of last year.
Loss from Operations
Income from operations was $0.43 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the loss from operations of $0.80 million for the same period of last year. The increase in income from operations was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating income margin was 0.9% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 3.0% for the same period of last year.
Net Loss and Net Loss per Share
Net loss was $0.45 million, or $0.01 loss per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compare to the net loss of $0.98 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was $9.03 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $2.90 million for the same period of the prior year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
-0.45
-0.98
Add: Income tax
5.12
-0.08
Net interest expense
0.28
0.24
Depreciation and amortization
4.07
3.72
EBITDA
9.03
2.90
First Half of 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenues
70.74
35.11
101.5%
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper
47.22
23.09
104.5%
Light-Weight CMP**
10.31
6.52
58.2%
Offset Printing Paper
9.30
1.26
636.8%
Tissue Paper Products
3.68
3.39
8.7%
Face Masks
0.24
0.85
-71.7%
Gross profit
4.86
2.39
103.4%
Gross profit (loss) margin
6.9%
6.8%
0.1 pp****
Regular Corrugating Medium Paper
6.3%
8.0%
-1.7 pp****
Light-Weight CMP**
8.3%
12.6%
-4.3 pp****
Offset Printing Paper
18.1%
23.7%
-5.6 pp****
Tissue Paper Products***
-18.7%
-32.1%
13.4 pp****
Face Masks
14.8%
59.5%
-44.7 pp****
Operating income (loss)
-0.29
-3.67
92.0%
Net loss
-4.79
-3.42
-40.3%
EBITDA
8.96
3.96
126.2%
Basic and Diluted earnings (loss) per share
-0.10
-0.14
26.5%
* Products from PM6
** Products from PM1
*** Products from PM8 and PM9
**** pp represents percentage points
Revenue
For the first half of 2021, total revenue increased by $35.64 million, or 101.5%, to $70.74 million from $35.11 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total revenue was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper and average selling prices of CMP and tissue paper products. The following table summarizes revenue, volume and ASPs by products for the first half of 2021 and 2020, respectively:
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Regular CMP
47,216
94,133
502
23,094
60,767
380
Light-Weight CMP
10,309
21,161
487
6,518
17,500
372
Offset Printing Paper
9,300
13,557
686
1,262
2,183
578
Tissue Paper Products
3,680
3,317
1,109
3,386
4,069
832
Total
70,505
132,168
533
34,261
84,519
405
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Revenue
Volume
ASP
Face Masks
239
6,470
37
846
6,280
135
Revenue from CMP, including both regular CMP and Light-Weight CMP, increased by $27.91 million, or 94.3%, to $57.53 million and accounted for 81.3% of total revenue for the first half of 2021, compared to $29.61 million, or 84.4% of total revenue, for the same period of last year. The Company sold 115,294 tonnes of CMP at an ASP of $499/tonne in the first half of 2021, compared to 78,267 tonnes at an ASP of $378/tonne in the same period of last year.
Of the total CMP sales, revenue from regular CMP increased by $24.12 million, or 104.5%, to $47.22 million, resulting from sales of 94,133 tonnes at an ASP of $502/tonne, during the first half of 2021, compared to revenue of $23.09 million, resulting from sales of 60,767 tonnes at an ASP of $380/tonne, for the same period of last year. Revenue from light-weight CMP increased by $3.79 million, or 58.2%, to $10.31 million, resulting from sales of 21,161 tonnes at an ASP of $487/tonne for the first half of 2021, compared to revenue of $6.52 million, resulting from sales of 17,500 tonnes at an ASP of $372/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from offset printing paper increased by $8.04 million, or 636.8%, to $9.30 million for the first half of 2021, from $1.26 million for the same period of last year. The Company sold 13,557 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $686/tonne in the first half of 2021, compared to sales volume of 2,183 tonnes of offset printing paper at an ASP of $578/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue from tissue paper products increased by $0.29 million, or 8.7%, to $3.68 million, resulting from sales of 3,317 tonnes at an ASP of $1,109/tonne, for the first half of 2021, compared to revenue of $3.39 million, resulting from sales of 4,069 tonnes at an ASP of $832/tonne for the same period of last year.
Revenue generated from selling face masks was $0.24 million for the first half of 2021. The Company sold 6,470 thousand pieces of face masks in the first half of 2021.
Gross Profit (Loss) and Gross Profit (Loss) Margin
Total cost of sales increased by $33.17 million, or 101.4%, to $65.88 million for the first half of 2021, from $32.72 million for the same period of last year. The increase in total cost of sales was mainly due to the increase in sales volume of CMP and offset printing paper products, as well as increase in material costs. Costs of sales per tonne for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper and tissue paper products were $470, $447, $562 and $1,317, respectively, for the first half of 2021, compared to $350, $325, $441 and $1,099, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Total gross profit was $4.86 million for the first half of 2021, compare to $2.39 million for the same period of last year as a result of factors described above. Overall gross profit margin was 6.9% for the first half of 2021, compared to 6.8% for the same period of last year. Gross profit (loss) margins for regular CMP, light-weight CMP, offset printing paper, tissue paper and face mask products were 6.3%, 8.3%, 18.1%, -18.7% and 14.8%, respectively, for the first half of 2021, compared to 8.0%, 12.6%, 23.7%, -32.1% and 59.5%, respectively, for the same period of last year.
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by $0.90 million, or 14.9%, to $5.15 million for the first half of 2021 from $6.05 million for the same period of last year. Loss from Operations
Loss from operations was $0.29 million for the first half of 2021, compared to the loss from operations of $3.67 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in loss from operations was primarily due to the increase in gross profit and decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. Operating loss margin was 0.4% for the first half of 2021, compared to operating loss margin of 10.4% for the same period of last year.
Net Loss and Net Loss per Share
Net loss was $4.79 million, or $0.10 loss per basic and diluted share, for the first half of 2021, compare to the net loss of $3.42 million, or $0.14 per basic and diluted share, for the same period of last year.
EBITDA
EBITDA was $8.96 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $3.96 million for the same period of the prior year.
Note 1: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our U.S. GAAP results, this press release includes a discussion of EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is a key measure used by management to evaluate our results and make strategic decisions. Management believes this measure is useful to investors because it is an indicator of operational performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and should not be viewed as an alternative to measures of financial performance or changes in cash flows calculated in accordance with the U.S. GAAP.
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
($ millions)
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
-4.79
-3.42
Add: Income tax
5.02
-0.61
Net interest expense
0.56
0.49
Depreciation and amortization
8.17
7.50
EBITDA
8.96
3.96
Cash, Liquidity and Financial Position
As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and bank balances, short-term debt (including bank loans, current portion of long-term loans from credit union and related party loans), and long-term debt (including related party loans) of $30.27 million, $10.29 million and $6.55 million, respectively, compared to $4.14 million, $12.16 million and $4.60 million, respectively, at the end of 2020.
Net accounts receivable was $5.59 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $2.39 million as of December 31, 2020. Net inventory was $11.67 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.23 million at the end of 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had current assets of $63.74 million and current liabilities of $17.19 million, resulting in a working capital of $46.55 million. This was compared to current assets of $14.91 million and current liabilities of $18.34 million, resulting in a working capital deficit of $3.43 million at the end of 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was $15.57 million for the first half of 2021, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $5.86 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.17 million for the first half of 2021, compared to $0.98 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $41.67 million for the first half of 2021, compared to net cash from financing activities of $2.27 for the same period of last year.
Recent development
On May 26, 2021, the Company announced it has officially obtained approval for surgical mask products from local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in China Hebei province. IT Tech Packaging has also shown the result in public for the required period of time and is now eligible to produce (aseptic) single-use surgical and surgical masks.
On July 6, 2021, the Company announced that the Company's tissue paper research and development center has received a Level B scale-above Certification as an industrial R&D enterprise institution in Hebei province after on-site inspection by regulators. ITP has also been granted six new utility patent certificates on paper manufacturing related equipment by the State Intellectual Property Office.
About IT Tech Packaging, Inc.
Founded in 1996, IT Tech Packaging, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China. Using recycled paper as its primary raw material (with the exception of its tissue paper products), ITP produces and distributes three categories of paper products: corrugating medium paper, offset printing paper and tissue paper products. With production based in Baoding and Xingtai in North China's Hebei Province, ITP is located strategically close to the Beijing and Tianjin region, home to a growing base of industrial and manufacturing activities and one of the largest markets for paper products consumption in the country. ITP has been listed on the NYSE American since December 2009. For more information, please visit: http://www.itpackaging.cn/ .
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K. All information provided in this press release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and bank balances
$
30,273,543
$
4,142,437
Restricted cash
-
-
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $87,876 and
5,593,270
2,389,057
Inventories
11,671,350
1,233,801
Prepayments and other current assets
15,247,108
7,051,515
Due from related parties
955,526
92,795
Total current assets
63,740,797
14,909,605
Prepayment on property, plant and equipment
21,361,898
21,149,749
Finance lease right-of-use assets, net
2,339,145
2,397,653
Property, plant, and equipment, net
138,564,893
145,142,642
Value-added tax recoverable
2,537,704
2,566,195
Deferred tax asset non-current
10,076,731
13,708,630
Total Assets
$
238,621,168
$
199,874,474
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Short-term bank loans
$
6,422,501
$
6,435,348
Current portion of long-term loans from credit union
3,142,366
4,996,245
Lease liability
199,544
182,852
Accounts payable
742,720
592,391
Advance from customers
83,454
82,625
Due to related parties
727,433
727,433
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
314,223
224,930
Other payables and accrued liabilities
4,867,038
4,838,601
Income taxes payable
688,441
259,649
Total current liabilities
17,187,720
18,340,074
Loans from credit union
6,547,886
4,597,772
Deferred gain on sale-leaseback
315,298
387,087
Lease liability - non-current
254,029
354,107
Derivative liability
7,072,020
1,115,260
Total liabilities (including amounts of the consolidated VIE without recourse to
31,376,953
24,794,300
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, 500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value per share,
99,050
28,536
Additional paid-in capital
88,927,787
53,989,548
Statutory earnings reserve
6,080,574
6,080,574
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,688,114
5,740,722
Retained earnings
104,448,690
109,240,794
Total stockholders' equity
207,244,215
175,080,174
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
238,621,168
$
199,874,474
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
46,534,915
$
26,362,273
$
70,744,342
$
35,106,124
Cost of sales
(43,505,895)
(23,803,444)
(65,884,317)
(32,717,014)
Gross Profit
3,029,019
2,558,829
4,860,024
2,389,110
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,597,611)
(3,357,472)
(5,152,929)
(6,054,435)
Income (Loss) from Operations
431,408
(798,643)
(292,905)
(3,665,325)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
11,719
9,451
16,052
15,241
Subsidy income
1,104
(979)
197,891
142,019
Interest expense
(283,899)
(241,436)
(562,800)
(486,154)
Gain (loss) on derivative liability
4,509,007
(27,865)
872,040
(27,865)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes
4,669,339
(1,059,472)
230,278
(4,022,084)
Provision for Income Taxes
(5,122,587)
79,441
(5,022,382)
605,766
Net Loss
(453,248)
(980,031)
(4,792,104)
(3,416,318)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,416,162
124,179
1,947,392
(2,465,575)
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
2,962,914
$
(855,852)
$
(2,844,712)
$
(5,881,893)
Losses Per Share:
Basic and Diluted Losses per Share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.14)
Outstanding – Basic and Diluted
46,638,550
24,444,761
46,638,550
24,444,761
IT TECH PACKAGING, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(4,792,104)
$
(3,416,318)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,166,403
7,496,314
(Gain) Loss on derivative liability
(872,040)
27,865
(Recovery from) Allowance for bad debts
53,074
(1,525)
Share-based compensation and expenses
-
1,242,000
Deferred tax
3,764,689
(1,021,699)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,229,340)
(89,311)
Prepayments and other current assets
(8,060,524)
5,739,395
Inventories
(10,412,117)
(4,291,622)
Accounts payable
144,206
604,823
Advance from customers
-
87,729
Related parties
(860,721)
1,878,231
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
86,928
(35,990)
Other payables and accrued liabilities
15,529
(1,394,793)
Income taxes payable
425,654
(968,474)
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities
(15,570,363)
5,856,625
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(171,541)
(981,150)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(171,541)
(981,150)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from issuance of shares and warrants, net
41,837,553
2,273,360
Repayment of bank loans
(77,301)
-
Payment of capital lease obligation
(88,661)
-
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
41,671,591
2,273,360
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
201,419
(158,550)
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents
26,131,106
6,990,285
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
4,142,437
5,837,745
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period
$
30,273,543
$
12,828,030
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest cost
$
312,344
$
288,463
Cash paid for income taxes
$
265,450
$
1,369,690
Cash and bank balances
30,273,543
12,828,030
Restricted cash
-
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash
30,273,543
12,828,030
