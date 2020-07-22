SÃO PAULO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on August 03rd (Monday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and in the United States.

We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on August 04th (Tuesday) at the times listed below:

Teleconferences Schedule


Portuguese

English

 09:00 AM (EDT)

10:30 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

11:30 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113 or

(1-844) 763-8273 (toll free from US)

(55-11) 4210-1803

(1-412) 717-9223 (US global toll)


(44-20) 319-84884 (other countries)


(55-11) 3181-5113 or


(55-11) 4210-1803 (Brazil)



Access the Webcast 

Access the Webcast



Register in advance for the Teleconference

Register in advance for the Teleconference



Access code: ltaú Unibanco

These weblinks are also available on our lnvestor Relations website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. Please note that broadcast is compatible with the latest version of the browser and any mobile device (iOS and Android).

Presentation

Candido Bracher 
President and CEO

Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO

Alexsandro Broedel
Executive  Director, Group Head of Finance and IR       

Renato Lulia Jacob 
Head of IR and Market lntelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access an audio replay of the conference calIs, which will be available until August 10th, 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at suporte@ccall.com.br.

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br 
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

