RESULTS FOR THE 1 ST  QUARTER OF 2020
 DISCLOSURE: MAY 04 TH
 TELECONFERENCES:  MAY 5 TH

SÃO PAULO, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 and NYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website on May 04th (Monday), after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We have the pleasure of inviting you to participate in our teleconferences on May 05th (Tuesday) at the times listed below:

TELECONFERENCES SCHEDULE

Portuguese

English



09:00 AM (EDT)

10:30 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

11:30 AM (Brasília Time)

Click here to access the webcast

Click here to access the webcast

(55-11) 3181-5113 or

(1-844) 763-8273(toll free from USA)

(55-11) 4349-6218 (in Brazil)

(1-412) 717-9223 (US global toll)


(44-20) 319-84884 (other Countries)


(55-11) 3181-5113 or


(55-11) 4349-6218 (in Brazil)

Click here and register in advance for the teleconference

Click here and register in advance for the teleconference

 Access code:  ltaú Unibanco

These weblinks are also be available on our lnvestor Relations website: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. Please note thal broadcast is compatible with lhe lates! version of the browser and any mobile device (iOS and Android)

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher
President and CEO

Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO and CRO

Alexsandro Broedel
Executive Director, Group Head of Finance and IR

Renato Lulia Jacob
Head of IR and Market lntelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio formal on the sarne website. To access an audio replay of lhe conference calIs, which will be available unlil May 11th , 2020, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service ai suporte@ccall.com.br.

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.