SÃO PAULO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Keep abreast of the results for the 2nd quarter of 2021:

Disclosure on the Investor Relations' website: August 2 after B3 and NYSE trading hours.

Conference calls: August 3:

portuguese

09 a.m. (EDT)

10 a.m. (Brasília time)

english

10.30 a.m. (EDT)

11.30 a.m. (Brasília time)

more information

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

Investor Relations

Information about Itaú Unibanco's results and strategies   

Individuals investor relations

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br

+55 (11) 2794-3547

Institutional investor relations 

iir@itau-unibanco.com.br  

Custodian Bank

Consult your stock position or update your registration  

(working days from 9AM to 6PM Brasília time)

+55 (11) 3003 9285

ADRs

BNY ADRS

(1 888 269 2377) (calls from the U.S.) or

+1201 680 6825 (calls from outside the U.S.)  

