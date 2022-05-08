SÃO PAULO, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the "Company") informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website on May 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our results from the first quarter of 2022, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end, starting at 09h a.m. (EDT). Check out the speakers:

  • Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO;
  • Alexsandro Broedel, CFO; and
  • Renato Lulia Jacob, Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Register now on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/).

São Paulo (SP), May 08th, 2022.

RENATO LULIA JACOB 

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Contact: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa 

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881

imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

